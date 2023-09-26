Newly released data from the Natural Disaster Insurance Institution (DASK) has shed light on the evolving landscape of earthquake insurance coverage in Istanbul, a sprawling metropolis situated precariously along a seismic fault line. The statistics reveal that 65% of the city's approximately 4.15 million houses are now protected by mandatory earthquake insurance.

Notably, the districts considered to be at the highest risk of seismic activity, as identified by the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), have played a pivotal role in driving up these insurance figures.

These high-risk districts, which include Bakırköy, Bahçelievler, Küçükçekmece, Esenler, Başakşehir, Esenyurt, Avcılar, Beylikdüzü, Büyükçekmece, Tuzla, Pendik, Maltepe, Sultanbeyli, Usküdar and Fatih, collectively account for nearly half of the total number of houses covered by mandatory earthquake insurance in the metropolis.

Out of Istanbul's 2.7 million insured residences, a substantial 1.2 million are concentrated within these 15 districts, underscoring the proactive stance of residents and authorities in these high-risk zones.

Leading the charge in insurance coverage is Esenyurt, where nearly 198,000 residences are safeguarded against seismic events. However, it's worth noting that only about half of the district's total residences are currently protected by earthquake insurance.

Kadıköy ranks second in terms of insurance coverage, with over 154,000 residences holding DASK policies. Additionally, districts such as Küçükçekmece, Pendik, Maltepe and Bahçelievler, all flagged as high-risk areas by AFAD, also boast a significant number of insured households.

In stark contrast, Çatalca, despite its nearly 135,000 houses, lags significantly behind in earthquake insurance coverage, with only 11,000 residences, or a mere 8%, being covered.

Sultanbeyli, another district classified as high-risk by AFAD, presents a similar scenario. Despite its sizable population of almost 250,000 residents, only around 25,000 households have opted for earthquake insurance.

Beykoz, with over 200,000 houses, also falls short in insurance coverage, as only approximately 23,000 residences are insured against seismic risks. These disparities in earthquake insurance coverage serve as a reminder of the ongoing need for comprehensive disaster preparedness and risk mitigation strategies across the diverse neighborhoods of Istanbul.