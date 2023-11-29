Most of the ferry services were canceled for Wednesday due to the continuation of a strong southwester effect. Turkish State Meteorological Service announced late Tuesday that a southwester storm is expected throughout the week.

The services of the ferry line, including Bostancı-Moda-Kadıköy-Kabataş, Bostancı-Karaköy-Kabataş, Maltepe-Adalar, Beşiktaş-Adalar, Avcılar-Bostancı, Avcılar-Bakırköy-Yenikapı-Kadıköy, are halted.

The storm, which started in Istanbul yesterday evening, showed its effect in the morning hours.

According to the announcement on IDO's (Istanbul Seabuses) website, maritime on the Bosporus is also suspended because of adverse weather.

The Marmara region has been hit by a southwestern since Tuesday morning, disrupting maritime traffic in the country's most populous city Istanbul and the northwestern province of Bursa.