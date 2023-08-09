The historic Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque has opened its doors to a new feline resident, marking the arrival of the second Ankara cat to the monument. The Ankara cat (Turkish Angora), revered for its regal lineage and athletic grace, joins the ranks of the world's beloved feline breeds that have pawed their way into the hearts of cat enthusiasts worldwide.

After losing Kılıç, the first Ankara cat to Hagia Sophia, Seymen, the grandson of the late Kılıç, is sent to the iconic mosque and to ensure his safety, a microchip will be integrated into the ministry's identification system, guaranteeing the cat's origins and affiliation with the breeding center.

Ayşegül Korkmaz, cat breeder and veterinary technician at the Pursaklar Municipality Ankara Cat Protection and Survival Center, shared insights with Anadolu Agency (AA) on International Cat Day. "The Ankara cat is renowned for its luxurious long-haired fur, its striking almond-shaped eyes and elegantly elongated physique."

The adorable Ankara cat paws its way into the Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque, Istanbul, Türkiye, Aug. 8, 2023. (AA Photo)

Korkmaz revealed the feline was originally brought to Europe by the Vikings in the 10th century, where they quickly became favorites among aristocratic circles and found a special place within the opulent palaces, particularly in France. These feline companions found their way onto canvas, immortalized in palace paintings spanning various countries.

Emphasizing the Ankara cat's status as a superior breed, Korkmaz said: "The efforts are ongoing since 2017 to meticulously uphold the breed standards and promote on the international stage. These endeavors culminated in the center's prestigious recognition as a 'breeding farm,' cementing its dedication to safeguarding the Ankara cat's lineage."

With over a hundred cats under their care, including mothers and kittens, the center makes a significant impact through its 70-100 annual adoptions. Korkmaz said: "In order to ensure the well-being of our mother cats, we limit their births to twice a year. We carefully manage our breeding program to preserve the exceptional traits of these kittens."

Emphasizing responsible pet adoption, Korkmaz cautioned against acquiring animals solely driven by enthusiasm, highlighting the financial and moral responsibilities that accompany pet ownership. She revealed a growing international demand for Ankara cats while noting that the export of these endemic species is restricted, with exceptions being made for various provinces within Türkiye.

Melike Baysal, a distinguished member of the Central Council of the Veterinary Medical Association of Türkiye, shed light on the significance of International Cat Day, initiated by the International Animal Welfare Fund (IFAW) and observed annually on Aug. 8 since 2002.

Baysal elaborated on the diversity of feline breeds worldwide, noting that while the International Cat Association (TICA) recognizes 73 standardized breeds, the World Cat Federation (WCF) acknowledges 69. She highlighted the geographical concentration of cat populations across Eastern Europe, Egypt, the Eastern Mediterranean, Iran, Iraq, Arabia, India and North Asia.

A recent report revealed that the United States boasts the highest feline population, estimated at 95 million, followed by China with 54 million and Russia with 23 million. Türkiye's cat population is estimated at around 4.6 million, contributing to the global feline count, which ranges from 600 million to 1 billion according to various research and criteria.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry conducted 2,951 inspections in 2022 under the "Regulation on Production, Sales, Housing and Training Places for Pets," imposing administrative sanctions on 54 enterprises. Furthering the ministry's efforts, over 1 million 160,000 cats have been successfully identified through microchipping.