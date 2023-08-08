Prized Van cats at the Cat House Villa in the felines' namesake Turkish province find homes each year through the dedicated research center in eastern Türkiye that is diligently working to protect the breed.

Through research conducted at the Van Cat Research and Application Center of Van Yüzüncü Yıl University, the famous white cats enjoy the luxury of pools, playrooms and resting spaces at the facilities. The center's main goal is to increase the Van cat population and maintain their purebred status.

The center annually raises new kittens with the help of these facilities. Among the kittens born twice a year, 100 are adopted through the Van Cat for Every Home Project.

With names, breeds, genders, eye colors, birthdates, tail characteristics, fur color, hearing status, identity and microchip number listed on an "international health certificate," the cats are handed over to their owners for a designated fee after receiving vaccinations.

The center's efforts have successfully increased the dwindling Van cat population, saving them from extinction.

'Growing family'

"In certain periods, there were concerns about the lineage. Our center addresses this, and we're vigilant. Currently, the primary cat lineage is not at risk. Our situation is good. Cat numbers are rising, and we connect 100 new families with Van cats each year. We're a growing family, locally and nationwide," center director Abdullah Kaya told Anadolu Agency (AA).

"We assess kittens with 20 criteria. We're making progress in maintaining their uniqueness and excluding variations. Breeding is ongoing, and their numbers are rising. This year's first batch of births is finished, and the second is underway. Van cats are fortunate, and we wish them a bright future. In line with International Cat Day on Aug. 8, we hope to provide them with comfortable and prosperous lives," he added.

Kaya also mentioned the high interest in the breed, adding: "Van cats are a provincial symbol and a tourist attraction. Visitor numbers are rising daily, reaching around 600 on weekdays and over 1,000 on weekends. We ensure their comfort in hot weather with pools and air conditioning. They can freely choose to spend time indoors or outdoors, and our ventilation maintains a controlled temperature, avoiding temperature-related issues."

Van cats, distinguished by their unique traits and various eye colors, are significant assets of the city and garner attention from both local and international tourists.