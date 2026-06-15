A major phase of the ongoing restoration of Istanbul's iconic Haydarpaşa Station has been completed, revealing the landmark's historic facade and bringing the century-old structure closer to its planned transformation into a cultural and arts destination.

Türkiye's Ministry of Culture and Tourism announced that restoration and conservation work on the station's three facades facing the Marmara Sea has been completed under a joint protocol with Turkish State Railways (TCDD).

The removal of scaffolding following the completion of the work has allowed the building's original architectural details to reemerge, restoring the station's prominent presence on Istanbul's skyline after years of conservation efforts.

The restoration project extends beyond the building's exterior. Structural reinforcement, exhibition planning and landscaping works are continuing simultaneously as part of a comprehensive effort to preserve the landmark's architectural integrity while adapting it for future public use.

The long-term goal is to transform the historic station and its surroundings into a new culture- and arts-focused public space while safeguarding its original character for future generations.

Specialist teams continue to work on all elements of the structure, including decorative and architectural features that have been affected by decades of exposure to harsh coastal conditions.

Among the components currently undergoing restoration are several balcony railings and related architectural elements. Detailed inspections revealed deterioration, cracks and material loss caused by years of exposure to salt, humidity and sea air.

To ensure careful conservation, the railings were removed and transported to workshops where cleaning, maintenance and restoration work is ongoing. Once completed, they will be reinstalled in their original locations, with missing or damaged sections restored using materials compatible with the station's historic design.

The project is being carried out under plans approved by the Conservation Board and supervised by heritage experts to ensure the building's historical fabric is preserved.

Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy described the completion of the sea-facing facades as another important milestone in the restoration process.

In a social media post on Monday, Ersoy said Haydarpaşa was beginning to reclaim its place in Istanbul's historic skyline after many years.

"We are carrying this unique heritage into the future while preserving its original identity," he said, adding that the project would provide Istanbul with a new cultural and artistic venue once completed.

Originally opened in 1908, Haydarpaşa Station has long served as one of Istanbul's most recognizable landmarks and a symbol of the city's connection between Anatolia and the wider region. The restoration project aims to preserve that legacy while giving the historic site a new role in the city's cultural life.