The iconic Haydarpaşa and Sirkeci train stations, two of the city’s most historic landmarks, will be transformed into vibrant cultural and artistic centers while preserving their transportation functions, Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy announced Thursday at a press conference held at Haydarpaşa Station in Istanbul.

Ersoy said the project reflects Türkiye’s commitment to preserving its cultural heritage while breathing new life into its most symbolic spaces.

“Our goal is not only to protect these monumental structures but also to safeguard the entire area as part of our city’s industrial heritage,” he stressed.

He also said, “We aim to carry these historic buildings into the future through an integrated conservation effort while maintaining railway services.”

Under a protocol signed between the Ministry of Culture and Tourism and the State Railways on Aug. 15, 2024, comprehensive restoration and revitalization work began across the Haydarpaşa and Sirkeci station areas, both considered architectural jewels of the late Ottoman and early Republican eras.

Ersoy emphasized that the ministry’s approach to the project is guided by meticulous study, expert oversight and a deep sense of responsibility toward national heritage. “These two magnificent structures, built within the framework of the Rumelia and Anatolia-Baghdad Railways, are not merely stations; they are part of our collective memory,” he said.

Describing Haydarpaşa as “an inheritance from Sultan Abdülhamid II,” Ersoy said the station represents one of the most remarkable architectural achievements of its era, a blend of Ottoman and neoclassical design built on reclaimed land over wooden piles more than a century ago.

He explained that restoration teams encountered severe foundational issues similar to those previously found during the restoration of the Galata Tower and the Maiden’s Tower. “When we began our work here, we found that only about 200 of the original 1,000 wooden piles remained intact,” he said. “Our first step was to reinforce the ground using modern engineering technologies.”

Once complete, Haydarpaşa Station and its surrounding area will host museums, open-air events and a new library complex, including children’s and baby libraries, specialized archives, and a digital library. A performance arts center and a manuscript healing center affiliated with the Directorate of Manuscripts Institution are also planned.

Ersoy said the entire area will be reimagined as a “living space” where culture, history and daily life meet. “This historic site, once silenced by fire, will come back to life as a cultural and artistic hub for people of all ages,” he added.

He also revealed that archaeological excavations near Haydarpaşa unearthed structures identified with the ancient “City of the Blind.” These findings are being developed into an archaeo-park, accompanied by plans for a new archaeological museum, addressing the long-standing need for such a venue on Istanbul’s Anatolian side.

“Through these discoveries, we are connecting the city’s industrial heritage with layers of its ancient past,” Ersoy said. “Haydarpaşa will not only tell the story of transportation but of civilization itself.”

Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy speaks during the press conference at the Haydarpaşa Station, Istanbul, Türkiye, Oct. 9, 2025. (AA Photo)

Sirkeci station

Turning to Sirkeci Station, Ersoy described it as “the perfect embodiment of Istanbul’s identity, a bridge between continents and civilizations.” Built in the 1890s as the terminal for the Rumelia Railways, Sirkeci became world-renowned as the last stop of the legendary Orient Express.

The minister highlighted its dual symbolism, once known to Westerners as the “Gateway to the East,” Sirkeci later became, for Turks, the “Gateway to the West.”

Over the decades, it witnessed pivotal moments in national history, from soldiers departing during the Balkan Wars to emotional farewells and reunions during major migration periods. “Sirkeci holds not only architectural significance but emotional value as a place where millions of stories began,” Ersoy noted.

Similar to Haydarpaşa, restoration work at Sirkeci revealed serious ground problems due to its age and proximity to the sea. The soil beneath the station had liquefied over time, making it vulnerable to earthquakes. Because traditional piling methods were not possible, engineers opted for deep-ground stabilization, strengthening the foundation up to 24 meters underground under the supervision of expert archaeologists.

Ersoy said the renewed Sirkeci area will host a railway museum, a migration museum, a travel library and exhibition halls, turning it into a public space where Istanbul residents and visitors can “slow down from the pace of city life and reconnect with history.”

“Our main priority is to restore these areas for public use,” he said. “We are preserving the commercial and cultural character of Eminönü's Sirkeci while transforming it into a space where art, history and daily life coexist.”

“With these projects, we are ensuring that the rich past of these areas reaches the future without losing its authenticity,” he said. “Our mission is to strengthen the city’s collective memory through culture and art.”