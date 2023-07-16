The meticulous restoration work at Haydarpaşa train station, aimed at preserving its historical charm, is set to be completed by 2024, Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu announced during a recent visit to inspect the ongoing work.

Tragedy struck in 2010 when a devastating fire engulfed the station, resulting in the complete collapse of its roof. The restoration efforts since then have been vital in reviving the grandeur of this architectural gem.

Uraloğlu expressed confidence that the restored station would become a center of attraction for both local and foreign tourists, highlighting the importance of maintaining the station's original aesthetic appeal.

"The restoration of the roof, which suffered the most damage, was completed over the course of three years. Eleven steel roof trusses were restored in accordance with the original design, ensuring the preservation of the building's unique architectural elements. Furthermore, damaged steel trusses, brick walls and wooden roof materials were meticulously repaired. Water and heat insulation measures were implemented, and the copper, lead and slate rooftop coverings, along with the roof gutters, were replaced in line with the original design," he said.

"The passenger waiting hall on the ground floor, which was extensively damaged by the fire, underwent plaster repair and painting to replicate its original appearance. In order to preserve the historical texture, a dedicated workshop was established to carefully repair and reassemble the exterior stained-glass windows, which were also damaged in the fire," he added.

The minister proudly mentioned the replacement of the historic clock, an iconic symbol of the landmark station, highlighting the attention to detail in restoring its distinctive features.

Haydarpaşa Train Station, constructed between 1906 and 1908 based on designs by German architects Otto Ritter and Helmut Cuno, holds immense significance both architecturally and historically. For many years, it served as the starting point for trains traveling to Anatolia.

Archaeological excavation works have also been underway in and around the station area, leading to the discovery of numerous artifacts from the late Roman, Byzantine and Ottoman eras. These findings further highlight the historical significance of the site, adding to its allure as a tourist destination.