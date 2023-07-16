The first six months of 2023 saw a remarkable 18% increase in the number of domestic and foreign tourists visiting the Ottoman-era historic palaces, mansions and pavilions affiliated with the administration of the National Palaces under the Presidency of the Republic of Türkiye.

Posting an increase of 18% year-over-year, the total number of visitors has exceeded 3.8 million, according to a report compiled by Anadolu Agency (AA).

Leading the way is the iconic Topkapı Palace, which served as the heart of the Ottoman Empire for almost 400 years. One of the leading historical and cultural heritage sites fell just short of 2 million visitors hosting some 1,964,532 people.

Exhibitions showcasing the Sacred Relics, calligraphy plates, writing instruments, treasures, sultans' clothes and the Mecidiye Mansion played a significant role in driving the increased footfall to Topkapı Palace.

Dolmabahçe Palace, the final residence of the Ottoman rulers located in Istanbul's Beşiktaş district, welcomed 660,922 visitors. Meanwhile, on the opposite side of the Bosporus, Beylerbeyi Palace hosted 220,870 people, offering them a glimpse into the grandeur of Ottoman architecture from the 19th century.

In addition, the number of foreign tourists in the venues affiliated with the National Palaces surged from around 1.20 million to 1.34 million.

Apart from the Beylerbeyi Palace, Küçüksu Pavilion, Beykoz Mecidiye Summer Palace, Beykoz Glass and Billur Museum on the Anatolian side witnessed an impressive 91% increase, registering 80,121 foreign visits.

Moreover, in the first half of the year, 439,421 people explored the Museum of Islamic Civilizations (IMM), located within the Çamlıca Mosque complex, which has been accessible free of charge since its opening.

Notably, 94,636 individuals opted to explore only the gardens of the National Palaces' structures, demonstrating their interest in the serene and picturesque surroundings.