The Hırka-i Şerif Mosque in Istanbul’s Fatih district has long been a central religious destination, drawing large crowds during key periods like Ramadan.

The mosque houses the Hırka-i Şerif, a sacred cloak believed to have been gifted by Prophet Muhammad to Veysel Karani, making it a focal point of devotion.

Completed in 1851 under Sultan Abdülmecid I, the mosque was built to preserve the relic in suitable conditions while accommodating public visits, and it also stands out as an example of 19th-century Ottoman architecture.

The sacred cloak preserved in the mosque has historically been safeguarded by the Üveysi family, who trace their lineage to Veysel Karani. During the Ottoman era, the relic was brought to Istanbul and opened for public visits at specific times. Even before the current mosque was built, a separate chamber had been constructed to protect the cloak.

The sacred Hırka-i Şerif cloak, believed to be from Prophet Muhammad, displayed inside the mosque, Istanbul, Türkiye, March 11, 2026. (AA Photo)

The mosque later became the central structure within a complex specifically designed to ensure the proper preservation of the relic. Additional sections were gradually built to manage protection and visitor access.

Architecturally, the mosque reflects the characteristics of the 19th-century Ottoman style, featuring a cut-stone structure, a single-domed main prayer hall and two minarets.

The long-standing tradition of opening the sacred relic to visitors during Ramadan and at certain other times has secured the mosque a special place in Istanbul’s religious and cultural memory.

Today, the mosque continues to attract both domestic and international visitors and remains one of the most important structures reflecting the spiritual identity of the city.

Interior view of the main praying hall of Hırka-i Şerif Mosque, Istanbul, Türkiye, March 11, 2026. (AA Photo)

Hüsrev Subaşı, head of the Department of Traditional Turkish Arts at the Faculty of Art, Design and Architecture at Fatih Sultan Mehmet Vakıf University, explained that the Hırka-i Şerif is not only a sacred relic but also the center of a powerful spiritual atmosphere.

“When the Hırka-i Şerif is mentioned, people immediately think of a place in Istanbul that receives large numbers of visitors every Ramadan and carries a strong spiritual climate,” Subaşı said.

He explained that the relic represents the cloak believed to have been presented by Prophet Muhammad to Veysel Karani, giving its name to the mosque, the neighborhood and the broader area in the Fatih district.

According to Subaşı, the site has long been associated with an atmosphere where visitors from across Istanbul and beyond gather every Ramadan, often waiting in long lines to see the sacred relic.

Subaşı noted that the cloak reached Veysel Karani in accordance with the will of Prophet Muhammad.

He recounted that Veysel Karani, originally from Yemen, once traveled with his mother to Medina to visit the Prophet. Because his mother was ill, he carried her on his back and left her resting while he went to the Prophet’s home.

However, the Prophet was not present at the time. Karani was told that he could wait for his return, but he chose instead to go back to his mother rather than leave her waiting.

Subaşı suggested that the Prophet’s decision to gift the cloak to Veysel Karani reflected his respect for Karani’s devotion and service to his mother.

“In a way, it can be seen as a reward for his love and dedication to his mother,” he said.

View of the ceiling and dome of Hırka-i Şerif Mosque, Istanbul, Türkiye, March 11, 2026. (AA Photo)

After Veysel Karani’s death, the relic was passed down through generations within his family.

Subaşı explained that during the reign of Sultan Ahmed I, the head of the family, Şükrullah Üveysi, was invited to Istanbul and the cloak was brought to the city. From that time onward, the family settled there under imperial patronage.

Initially, visits to the relic were held in the family residence. As public interest increased, a special structure was built in the 18th century to preserve the cloak and host visitors.

When that structure became insufficient, construction of a new complex began in 1847 during the reign of Sultan Abdülmecid. The mosque and its surrounding complex were designed to facilitate comfortable visits for the Muslim community.

Subaşı noted that although the mosque has undergone several restorations, it still reflects strong Western-influenced Baroque features, particularly visible in decorative elements, minarets, the pulpit, the mihrab and window arrangements, where relief motifs are prominent.

Since opening to visitors in 1851, the sacred relic has continued to attract large crowds during Ramadan, with Muslims from both Istanbul and other regions visiting with enthusiasm.

Subaşı, whose expertise lies in Islamic art history and calligraphy, also highlighted the artistic significance of the mosque’s inscriptions.

He noted that the celi sülüs calligraphy band encircling the octagonal interior of the main hall was created by Mustafa Izzet Efendi, the famed calligrapher known for the large inscriptions and dome calligraphy at Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque.

Subaşı added that visitors should also pay attention to the messages contained in the calligraphy panels. One inscription above the sermon platform includes a sacred hadith that he said deeply moved him.

Several calligraphic works inside the mosque also bear the signature of Sultan Abdülmecid himself. “The sultan commissioned the mosque, but he also personally wrote some of its calligraphy,” Subaşı said.

“His signature and even the dates appear on these inscriptions. If you look beneath the inscription of the Kelime-i Tevhid “the Word of Unity” on the pulpit, you can see the sultan’s signature. Likewise, on the large panels, such as the one dedicated to Hussein, both the date of writing and the sultan’s signature are visible,” he said.