The Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque, a major attraction for both domestic and international tourists, has welcomed approximately 25 million visitors in the four years since it was reopened for worship.

Originally used as a church for 916 years until the conquest of Istanbul, the Hagia Sophia became a mosque in 1453. In 1934, it was converted into a museum under a government decree, serving in that capacity for 86 years.

On July 10, 2020, the court case filed by the Association for the Service of Historical Monuments and the Environment, seeking the annulment of the Cabinet decision that converted Hagia Sophia from a mosque to a museum, was decided.

The Council of State's 10th Chamber unanimously annulled the Cabinet decision dated Nov. 24, 1934, which had converted it into a museum, thereby reopening the path for worship at Hagia Sophia.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan signed the decree to reopen Hagia Sophia for worship on the same day.

The decree transferring Hagia Sophia to the Presidency of Religious Affairs (Diyanet) and reopening it for worship was published in the Official Gazette's supplementary issue.

The Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque was reopened for worship on July 24, 2020, with the first Friday prayer held after 86 years, attended by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Ahmet Aktürkoğlu, the deputy mufti of Istanbul, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that Hagia Sophia is one of the most significant symbols of the conquest of Istanbul.

He noted that after centuries of serving Muslims following the conquest, Hagia Sophia was reopened for worship four years ago.

Aktürkoğlu explained that since its reopening, Hagia Sophia has been greatly favored by both domestic and foreign tourists, saying: "Since the reopening of Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque on July 24, 2020, it has hosted approximately 25 million visitors over the past four years. We continually welcome both local and foreign visitors at Hagia Sophia Mosque."

He mentioned that people come from all parts of the country and from various countries around the world, both Muslims and non-Muslims. "Hagia Sophia Mosque is one of the important historical sites that attracts everyone's interest, depending on the season, the mosque receives an average of around 50,000 visitors daily, and approximately 6-7 million visitors annually," he outlined.

Aktürkoğlu also mentioned that various activities are conducted at Hagia Sophia besides the daily prayer times, explaining: "For example, we have Hagia Sophia lectures, especially Sahih al-Bukhari lectures on Saturdays and Sundays, guidance lectures and spiritual lessons."

"Additionally, we conduct special programs on religious nights and the graduation ceremonies for Quran students in collaboration with the Ministry of National Education. We hold two graduation ceremonies a year at Hagia Sophia," he added.

Aktürkoğlu noted that some visitors to Hagia Sophia express their desire to convert to Islam. "On average, one or two people perform conversion ceremonies daily at the mosque."

He added that the staff provides both guidance and hospitality services, saying: "We have 50 personnel here as part of the Presidency of Religious Affairs. Some of them are responsible for guiding visitors on proper mosque etiquette and maintaining the prayer line during prayers."

"Additionally, we have mosque guides who provide religious guidance and explain the cultural and religious aspects of Islam and Hagia Sophia to foreign tourists," he said.