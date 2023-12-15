The Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (IBB) recently introduced a revised tariff for graves and funeral services, triggering heightened concerns among residents regarding the costs associated with burials.

As per the newly established tariff by the IBB, the fees for vacant graves within the city now range between TL 4,470 and TL 69,770 ($153.92 and $2,402.39), with rates differing based on specific categories.

During the fourth session of the IBB meeting held this week at the municipality building in Saraçhane, chaired by the first deputy chairperson of the assembly, Zeynel Abidin Okul, discussions centered around the proposed 2024 fee tariff for cemetery services.

The approved tariff, which is set to take effect from Jan. 1, 2024, was unanimously accepted by the commission. Essential services such as gasilhane, wooden coffin provision, funeral coffin covers, funeral burial procedures and transportation services outside Istanbul will remain free of charge.

Outlined in the new tariff are several updated fees: coffin burial costs are adjusted from TL 480 to TL 740, briquette sarcophagus expenses from TL 1,200 to TL 1,850, grave transportation excluding ground fees from TL 2,420 to TL 3,730, single-story sarcophagus tombs from TL 3,000 to TL 4,620, and double-story sarcophagus tombs increased from TL 4,000 to TL 6,000.

In the first group, Karacaahmet, Nakkaştepe, Çengelköy 1st Section, Zincirlikuyu, Aşiyan, Nafibaba, Ulus and Abide-i Hürriyet, the lot price was TL 7,260, while it is now TL 11,190.

The cost of the empty plot next to a funeral was increased from TL 22,630 to TL 34,890, the price of an empty grave plot increased by 54.15% from TL 45,260 to TL 69,770, and the place fee for the funeral of a child was increased from TL 7,260 to TL 11,190.

In the second group of cemeteries, which includes Emirgan, Edirnekapı, Merdivenköy, Küçükbakkalköy, Bülbülderesi, Feriköy, Sütlüce and Avcılar, the cost of a plot in the cemetery, which was TL 1,320, was increased to TL 2,030, the cost of an empty lot next to a funeral was increased from TL 9,075 to TL 13,990, and the cost of an empty grave plot increased from TL 18,150 to TL 27,980. The venue fee for a child funeral, which was TL 1,320 is now TL 2,030.

In the third group of cemeteries, which includes Hekimbaşı, Kurtköy, Çekmeköy, Kilyos, Cebeci and Kayabaşı, the price of a plot increased from TL 110 to TL 170, the cost of an empty grave plot from TL 6,050 to TL 9,330, and the cost of an empty place next to a funeral from TL 3,025 to TL 4,660. While the venue fee for child funerals was increased from TL 55 to TL 80.

In the cemeteries in the fourth group, which includes Ayazağa, Bahçeköy, Kemerburgaz and Kısırkaya, which previously had village status, the price of a place increased from TL 110 to TL 170, the cost of an empty grave place from TL 2,900 to TL 4,470, and the cost of the empty place next to a funeral from TL 1,450 to TL 2,240. The ground fee for a child's funeral was increased from TL 55 to TL 80.

In non-Muslim cemeteries, the place fee for a funeral was increased from TL 550 to TL 850, the empty grave place next to a funeral was increased from TL 5,810 to TL 8,960, an empty grave place was increased from TL 9,440 to TL 14,550, and the place fee for a child's funeral was increased from TL 220 to TL 340.