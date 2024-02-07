In a notable demographic shift, Istanbul, Türkiye's bustling metropolis and most populous city, witnessed a decrease in its population by 252,000 individuals in 2023 compared to the previous year, marking its second population decline in the history of the republic, following a decrease of 57,000 people in 2020, according to data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) Monday.

Despite this decline, Istanbul has maintained its global prominence, surpassing 131 countries according to the U.N. Population Fund (UNFPA).

Notable among these were Portugal, Hungary, Tunisia and Belgium, each boasting populations smaller than Istanbul's.

Moreover, Istanbul outpaced several other nations in terms of population, including Jordan, Greece and Azerbaijan, further cementing its status as a demographic powerhouse.

According to TurkStat, the country's overall population reached 85,372,377 in 2023, reflecting a modest increase of 92,824 individuals compared to the previous year.

However, among the 10 provinces that saw a population decrease, Istanbul stood at the forefront.

The city's population, which stood at 15,907,951 in 2022, experienced a decline to 15,655,924 in 2023, accounting for a decrease of 252,027 people. Despite this decline, Istanbul maintains its position as Türkiye's most densely populated region, with a staggering 3,013 individuals per square kilometer.

A historical analysis of Istanbul's population reveals a remarkable trajectory. From 700,000 residents in 1927, the city's populace surged to 1 million in 1950, 1.5 million in 1955 and a substantial 11 million in 2000. By 2010, Istanbul's population had soared to 13.2 million.

Between 2001 and 2023, Istanbul witnessed its highest annual population growth in 2019, with an increase of 451,543 people compared to the previous year. Conversely, 2018 marked the year with the lowest population growth, with only 38,493 individuals added.

While 93% of Türkiye's population resides in urban centers, only 7% live in towns and villages. Remarkably, three villages have only one registered resident each.

As of the end of last year, villages with the fewest inhabitants include Kayalıbağ in Bitlis, Çattepe in Siirt, and Ağaçyurdu in Şırnak, each with only one resident.

Additionally, there are only two residents in Kalfalar village in Kütahya's Emet district, three in Cevizdüzü village in Şırnak's central district, and four in Mağaraköy in the Idil district, among others.