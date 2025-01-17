Istanbul’s reservoirs are now at 50.49% capacity, thanks to the recent rainfall. This is a significant improvement from November 2023, when the levels dropped to just 27.49%. Over the past week, the water levels have increased by 8.75%, bringing them up to the current level.

The current water levels in Istanbul's reservoirs show a mix of conditions. Istrancalar is completely full at 100%, while Terkos holds 54.36% of its capacity. Sazlıdere is at 39.84%, and Alibey is at 35.87%. Büyükçekmece has 45.04%, Ömerli is at 51.34% and Darlık stands at 43.38%. Elmalı is doing well with 90.79%, Pabuçdere is at 47.92% and Kazandere is at 82.99%.

As of Jan. 17, a total of 427 million cubic meters (112.71 billion gallons) of water is stored in these reservoirs, out of a maximum capacity of 868 million cubic meters. Additionally, 44.16 million cubic meters of water have been supplied to the city this month from other sources, such as Yeşilçay and Melen.

So far this year, the rainfall in the reservoir areas has been 69.51 kilograms per square meter (14.24 pounds per square foot). The city’s daily water consumption stands at about 3.05 million cubic meters.

Looking at the past 10 years, reservoir levels have ranged from a high of 90.89% in 2019 to a low of 29.48% in 2021. Today’s 50.49% level is an improvement from the same time last year when the levels were at 30.82%.