Visitors to one of Istanbul's most iconic landmarks will have the opportunity to explore the Quran in English this summer as a new series of tafsir lessons begins at the historic Süleymaniye Mosque.

The program will be led by Dr. Murat Kayacan, a faculty member at the Faculty of Theology at Izmir Katip Çelebi University, and aims to introduce the universal message of Islam to international visitors and English-speaking audiences.

The lessons will examine the meanings of Quranic verses, their key concepts and their relevance to contemporary life, all in English.

The initiative is designed to help tourists visiting Türkiye engage directly with the Quran in an accessible language while also supporting the professional and academic language development of people in Türkiye interested in foreign-language studies in theology.

Kayacan has previously delivered English-language tafsir lessons at Taksim Mosque in 2024 and 2025 for international visitors and local participants. In 2025, he also held the lessons at Süleymaniye Mosque, where the program returns this year.

The lessons will be held at 11 a.m. on July 31, Aug. 7 and Aug. 14 at Süleymaniye Mosque, offering participants an opportunity to deepen their understanding of the Quran in one of Istanbul's most significant Ottoman-era mosques.