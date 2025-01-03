Residents of the Orhanlı neighborhood in Tuzla, Istanbul, are facing a growing environmental and public health threat as piles of construction debris have remained unaddressed for months. The accumulation of rubble, combined with stagnant water, has raised concerns about the spread of infections and the overall safety of the area. Despite the worsening situation, Tuzla Municipality has not taken action, leaving residents to call for urgent intervention.

The debris piles, which have accumulated in various parts of the neighborhood, create breeding grounds for pests, particularly mosquitoes. The stagnant water, which increases in size during rainy weather, exacerbates the problem by attracting insects and spreading potential diseases. Local residents are particularly concerned for the safety of their children, who often play in these areas. They warn that the children are exposed to significant health risks as they come into contact with contaminated water and debris.

Sevda Yiğit, a local resident, expressed her frustration, saying: "They dump the debris at night, and our children play right in front of our doors. The situation is very bad. We've warned them many times, but they don't listen. They come at night and unload the debris from their cars. We are in a very bad condition and need help. We want this area cleaned for the sake of our children."

Another resident, Ayten Aytekin, added, "Children go out and come back covered in dirt. They catch diseases, and their faces and mouths get sores. We ask the authorities to clean this up."

Tuğba Korkmaz, another concerned resident, said: "Our children play here and they get sick. They play football, but they catch infections and germs. We want this area to be cleaned."

The lack of response from the Tuzla Municipality has further intensified their concerns, with many fearing the situation will only worsen if left unaddressed.