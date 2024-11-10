The 6th International Women and Justice Summit, organized by the Women and Democracy Association (KADEM), brought together global leaders, policymakers, and experts to discuss the intersection of artificial intelligence (AI) and gender justice. Under the theme “Artificial Intelligence and Women,” the summit examined AI’s potential to enhance women’s well-being and opportunities, while also addressing the challenges that arise from gender biases embedded in technology. The event continued for two days, on Nov. 8-9, at Haliç University in Istanbul.

The opening ceremony on Nov. 8 saw the attendance of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, first lady Emine Erdoğan, Family and Social Affairs Minister Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş, along with various state officials. Local and international speakers, including experts, academics and researchers, gathered to discuss the impact of artificial intelligence on women's future.

In his opening speech, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan reaffirmed his government’s commitment to ending discrimination against women and promoting equal opportunities. He emphasized the importance of addressing the impact of digitalization and artificial intelligence on social justice, particularly for women. Erdoğan reflected on Türkiye's progress over the past two decades, highlighting key achievements in social equality, and specifically noted the end of discrimination based on whether women wore headscarves.

"In the past, whether or not a woman wore a headscarf was a reason for division and restriction. Today, however, Türkiye has become a country where everyone has the freedom to express themselves," he stated.

Erdoğan also voiced concerns about the growing influence of artificial intelligence, warning that AI could amplify existing biases, especially against women. "Artificial intelligence systems, which are still far from being neutral, unfortunately, amplify existing biases, especially against women. This is something we must address, as we can’t allow AI to perpetuate discrimination," he said.

He called for universal regulatory frameworks to prevent digital systems from reinforcing injustices, advocating for inclusive AI algorithms that would benefit all groups. "We must establish global standards that ensure AI does not exclude certain groups and that it can be used in a way that benefits all of humanity, without discrimination," he urged.

First lady Emine Erdoğan delivers a speech at the reception of the 6th International Women and Justice Summit, Istanbul, Türkiye, Nov. 8, 2024. (AA Photo)

Emine Erdoğan attended the reception for the summit, on the evening of the event. She warmly welcomed all the guests and expressed her gratitude to the organizers, thanking them for bringing together such a meaningful gathering.

In her speech, she emphasized, "Women are not just half of a gender, but half of humanity. Just as a bird cannot fly with one wing, a system that pushes women to the background cannot function properly." She also praised KADEM’s approach of addressing women's issues through the framework of justice, stressing that "justice is the foundation of peace, harmony and civilization."

She also highlighted the role of women in science and technology, particularly in AI, stressing, "Technology, unless combined with justice, cannot offer a bright future for humanity." The first lady also emphasized the importance of women being fully represented in the AI field, which is crucial for ensuring that technology is used ethically. She concluded by saying, "It is our responsibility to use the technology we develop for a just and noble purpose."

The second day of the event, held on Nov. 9, continued with insightful panels and discussions on the intersection of AI and gender justice. Global leaders and experts gathered to explore AI's potential to drive positive change for women while addressing the challenges posed by gender biases in emerging technologies.

Mikheil Sarjveladze, Georgia’s minister for internally displaced persons, labor, health and social affairs, was among the prominent speakers at the panel on "Democratic Advocacy and Rights-Based Activism." He stressed the need to ensure AI is developed ethically to avoid reinforcing gender biases. “AI can be a force for good, but we must ensure that it does not perpetuate gender stereotypes or inequalities,” Sarjveladze explained. He called for a balanced approach to AI technologies that promotes fairness and inclusion in all sectors.

Fatmir Limani, minister of social policy from North Macedonia, participated in the same panel and highlighted the critical issue of access to justice, emphasizing that women and girls must have equal rights to fair legal proceedings. “Access to justice is a fundamental human right,” Limani said. “We need to address cultural and judicial barriers that prevent women from fully participating in legal systems.”

Egyptian Minister Maya Morsy took the stage to discuss the importance of integrating women into decision-making processes, especially in the context of AI development. “Our language, our lives and our policies must reflect the realities of women,” Morsy stated. She also noted that Egypt is one of the few countries in the Arab region to implement AI-supported laws addressing violence against women.

Maimouna Dieye, minister of family and solidarity in Senegal, shared insights on how AI can create new opportunities for women in fields like data science, AI engineering and health care. She underscored the importance of providing inclusive education to help women acquire the necessary skills for the digital economy. “AI is creating new job opportunities, but we must ensure that women are not left behind,” Dieye said.

Tatjana Macura, Serbia’s minister of gender equality and prevention of violence against women, discussed the risks AI poses in reinforcing gender biases, particularly in medical fields. “When AI is used in medical diagnosis, it often favors male symptoms, neglecting the unique health concerns of women,” Macura explained. She emphasized the need for AI systems to be designed with gender sensitivity to avoid further marginalizing women.

The panel discussions also shed light on the importance of increasing female representation in AI and technology fields. With only 22% of professionals in AI being women, many of whom hold lower-level positions, Sümeyye Erdoğan Bayraktar, chair of KADEM’s Board of Trustees, called for more action to encourage women’s participation in these fields. “We need to work toward creating more opportunities for women in AI,” she said, stressing that greater diversity in the tech sector is crucial for fostering innovation and fairness.

A special focus on the genocide in Gaza was held during the summit. As President Erdoğan mentioned in his opening speech, this focus was a key part of the summit's theme. He condemned the attacks in Gaza as systematic violence against women and children and reaffirmed Türkiye’s commitment to supporting Palestinian civilians.

In line with this, the "media zone" at Haliç University’s event area hosted discussions on "AI-Supported Genocide: Gaza," featuring guests like law professor and activist Khaled A. Beydoun, and documentary photographer Belal Khaled. The sessions explored the role of artificial intelligence in both exacerbating and addressing such humanitarian crises.