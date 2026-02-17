Reis, a cat known as the “traveler cat” for exploring Istanbul on his owner’s shoulder, is now joined by his 7-month-old daughter, Pera.

Hakan Emrah, a 49-year-old fitness trainer, has been touring Istanbul’s historic and touristic sites, such as the Maiden’s Tower, Hagia Sophia, Sultanahmet and Taksim Square, on the shoulders of his 5-year-old cat, Reis, for about four years.

Over time, Reis became known as “Istanbul’s traveler cat” for his shoulder-mounted city tours. Recently, his daughter Pera has started joining him on these excursions, attracting attention as the father-daughter duo tours the city together.

At first, Reis kept his distance from the kitten, but after a short period of adjustment at home, the two now move in sync. Pera began with short walks and gradually adapted to the crowds and street life by observing her father.

Known for his calm temperament, Reis can remain on a shoulder for hours, while Pera, more curious by nature, sometimes prefers sitting in the lap or exploring on the ground.

Emrah said that while exploring Istanbul’s landmarks with his cats on his shoulders, both locals and tourists frequently stop to admire them.

The story of Reis, now entering a new chapter with Pera joining the tours, highlights an unusual bond in Istanbul’s streets that showcases both animal love and warm human interaction.

Emrah said that he formed a strong bond with Reis after adopting him as a kitten. His family also quickly adapted: “After I adopted him, I fell in love with him, and he fell in love with me. When I travel with my child and family, I want to bring him along too. At first, he hesitated, but now he travels with us. He is now recognized as ‘Istanbul’s traveling cat,’ and he is known in many places around the city. What we learned is that loving a cat develops compassion in people and changes one's perspective. He even has fans abroad and receives many messages.”

Reis rides on his owner’s shoulder while exploring streets near Sultanahmet, Istanbul, Türkiye, Feb. 14, 2026. (AA Photo)

Emrah said Reis enjoys traveling on the shoulder, often falling asleep while exploring. The cat feels safest there. “His favorite things are sleeping, eating, and being on my shoulder. He stays with me when sleeping and waking. He’s very calm. I don’t want him stuck indoors. I want him to experience life as we do. On rainy or cold days, I sometimes can’t take him out, and then he meows behind me, feeling sad.”

Emrah has also introduced Pera, Reis’ kitten, to the shoulder tours. Initially, Reis avoided the young cat but gradually adjusted.

“Pera is 7 months old and naturally resembles her father. Male cats are calmer, females less so, but she imitates him. At first, Reis didn’t want to accept Pera. There was an adjustment period, but now they are happy. She is like another child to us. Her confidence in traveling on shoulders comes from seeing her father’s self-assurance,” he said.

Emrah acknowledged that carrying cats weighing around 3 kilograms (6.5 pounds) can occasionally be tiring, particularly with Pera, who is highly active during the tours. She frequently moves from one shoulder to the other or stretches out atop her father, Reis.

“Reis is very calm, while Pera is much more energetic,” Emrah explained. “She can be a little mischievous at times, which makes it more demanding. As a female, she may seek more confidence or simply doesn’t want to leave the person she loves. She alternates between riding on my shoulder, sitting in my lap, or exploring on the ground. Reis, on the other hand, usually remains settled on my shoulder.”

Emrah added that most people, about 99%, react positively when they see the cats, though some mistakenly assume the animals are being mistreated, which he finds disheartening.

Reis and his daughter Pera with their owner Hakan Emrah, Istanbul, Türkiye, Feb. 14, 2026. (AA Photo)

“There are maybe only a handful of cats that do this. People always ask, ‘How did you train them? We can’t train ours.’ It depends on the cat’s temperament. You have to treat them with patience and compassion, seeing them as family. Their confidence comes from seeing yours. They wouldn’t do it if I didn’t love them immensely. They rely on my trust,” he said.

Emrah said most people respond to the father-daughter cats with love. He treats them as family and shares life with them. Reis enjoys shoulder tours most, while Pera sometimes prefers lap or ground exploration. Traveling in Istanbul with them has become a way of life for him.

“Since they entered my life, I can’t even go on vacation because I don’t want to leave them with anyone. My dream is to spend time with them constantly. Home or streets, it doesn’t matter – they become your children. We wanted to take Reis to a Galatasaray match, but it didn’t happen. Let’s put it out there,” he said.

Emrah also devotes most of his daily time to street cats. “After loving my own cats, I became more committed to street cats. I spend at least four hours a day with them outside.”