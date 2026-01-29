The sharp decline in water levels at Istanbul’s Sazlıdere Dam highlights the growing drought threat facing the city, as reservoir occupancy rates fall to critical levels.

Drone footage recorded over the Sazlıdere Dam basin on Thursday shows vast areas that were previously underwater now completely dry, with deep cracks forming across the exposed soil. The reservoir’s current occupancy rate stands at 16.44%, underlining the seriousness of the situation.

Below-average rainfall in recent months continues to negatively affect Istanbul’s water resources. According to the latest data released by the Istanbul Water and Sewerage Administration (ISKI), the overall occupancy rate of the city’s reservoirs has dropped to 27.63%.

Sazlıdere Dam, one of Istanbul’s key drinking water sources, has seen its water reserves decline sharply. Aerial images reveal the emergence of small islets in the central sections of the reservoir, while hundreds of square meters of land have dried out as water levels recede.

ISKI data indicates that the water level at Sazlıdere Dam has recorded a significant decrease compared to previous months. Experts warn that water consumption is expected to increase as the summer season approaches, emphasizing that the current figures clearly point to a growing drought risk.

Officials state that if sufficient rainfall does not occur in the dam basin, water reserves may decline further in the coming weeks. Authorities have once again called on residents to use water responsibly and prioritize conservation.

According to updated figures announced by ISKI on Jan. 7, 2026, most of Istanbul’s 10 reservoirs remain at critical levels. Current data show that Elmalı stands at 80.77%, Darlık at 46.68%, Ömerli at 40.51%, Istrancalar at 39.31%, Alibey at 22.37%, Büyükçekmece at 18.77%, Terkos at 16.69%, Sazlıdere at 16.44%, Pabuçdere at 7.43% and Kazandere at 4.03%.