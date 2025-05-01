In Istanbul, representatives from several unions marked May 1 Labor and Solidarity Day by laying wreaths at the Taksim Republic Monument.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan shared a message on social media to mark Labor and Solidarity Day. He praised workers across Türkiye for their hard work and contributions to the nation’s development.

In his message, Erdoğan said: "I congratulate all my worker brothers and sisters who sweat, strive, struggle and work selflessly for the growth of our country, the strength of our nation, and the progress of Türkiye on May 1 Labor and Solidarity Day, and I send my greetings to all our workers across the country."

He emphasized the importance of labor and extended his appreciation to everyone working for a stronger and more prosperous Türkiye.

A group from the Confederation of Turkish Real Trade Unions’ Istanbul branch marched, chanting slogans such as “Justice in taxation, peace in labor” and “We will win by resisting,” and later ended their march in Taksim Square.

The group laid carnations in memory of those who lost their lives in the 1977 May 1 incidents at Taksim Square. They then placed a wreath bearing the Palestinian flag at the Taksim Republic Monument.

Confederation of Turkish Real Trade Unions Istanbul Chair Mustafa Iluk delivered a speech at the monument, stressing that May 1 is a symbol of labor, effort, solidarity and collective struggle and that it was being celebrated with determination across Türkiye.

“Today is the voice of labor, a call for justice, an expression of solidarity, and a cry of social conscience,” Iluk said.

He added that the day is not only for celebration but also for demanding what workers deserve. “With thousands of our fellow workers from factories, workshops, municipalities and institutions, we are filling these squares with hope and determination,” he said.

Iluk noted that the Confederation of Turkish Real Trade Unions continues to present its demands and solutions in a peaceful and constructive manner, as it does each year. “We know that without labor, there is no production; and without production, there can be no development,” he said.

Stating that they support a belief that values labor and the dignity of work, Iluk continued: “We want to celebrate May 1 in a peaceful, brotherly atmosphere, without barricades, water cannons or tear gas. We have fought long for this.”

He recalled previous celebrations in Taksim, saying they stood in solidarity with all labor organizations at that square. “We want May 1 to be celebrated joyfully and peacefully, not just here, but all across the country.”

“However, it must be known that May 1 is not just about Taksim,” he added. “We are celebrating with enthusiasm and determination in all 81 provinces. Even if the squares are blocked, our voices cannot be silenced. Every square in Türkiye belongs to labor. Every space is a space for labor.”

Members of the Confederation of Progressive Trade Unions of Türkiye (DISK) also gathered on Gümüşsuyu Street.

Accompanied by a marching group, they chanted slogans such as “May 1 martyrs are immortal,” “No salvation alone – either all of us or none of us,” and “Union forever, DISK forever” as they reached Kazancı Slope near the Taksim Square.

DISK Chair Arzu Çerkezoğlu and union members laid carnations in memory of those who died in past May 1 events.

They then walked to the Taksim Republic Monument and placed a wreath on May 1.

Speaking at the monument, Çerkezoğlu said May 1 is the day of international unity, struggle and solidarity for the working class.

She recalled those lost during the May 1 incidents of 1977 and 1989 in Taksim, as well as in 1996 in Kadıköy, stating, “We remember our comrades with respect and longing.”

“Today is the day when, across five continents, we raise our demands and struggles together with fellow workers we’ve never even met,” she said.

After the statement, union members shared their May 1 declarations with the public.

Arrivals of other unions at the monument continued throughout the day.