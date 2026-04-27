A metro disruption in Istanbul on Monday caused heavy congestion at Nurtepe Station after passengers were redirected to free shuttle buses operated by IETT, with queues extending into surrounding streets and affecting local traffic flow.

The disruption is linked to ongoing repair works on the M7 Yıldız–Mahmutbey Metro Line. Services between Mecidiyeköy and Nurtepe are currently being operated by free shuttle buses following an increase in underground water flow detected in the tunnel’s switch area between the Mecidiyeköy and Çağlayan stations. As a result, passengers arriving at Nurtepe Station are being directed by metro staff to designated IETT buses.

The high passenger volume led to long waiting lines, with crowds forming extensive queues at boarding points. The congestion spread into nearby streets, including Sokullu, Osmanpaşa, Sedef, and Arı avenues, as commuters attempted to reach shuttle services. The heavy pedestrian flow also disrupted vehicle traffic in the surrounding area.

Separately, Metro Istanbul announced additional service restrictions on two major lines in accordance with a decision by the Istanbul Governorate, further affecting public transportation in the city.

According to the statement, the M2 Yenikapı–Hacıosman Metro Line’s Taksim Station and the F1 Taksim–Kabataş Funicular Line have been temporarily closed until further notice. Trains on the M2 line will continue operating but will not stop at Taksim Station during the closure period.

Authorities did not specify the duration of the suspension, stating that the measures will remain in effect until a second announcement is made. Passengers have been advised to use alternative routes and stations as adjustments continue across the network.