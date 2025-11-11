A metrobus malfunction in Istanbul’s Avcılar district on Tuesday caused service disruptions and heavy passenger congestion, adding to public frustration over recurring problems on the city’s main rapid transit line.

The metrobus, which was traveling toward Söğütlüçeşme, broke down at the Şükrübey station, leading to delays and long vehicle lines along the dedicated busway. Crowds formed at stops in both directions as service temporarily came to a halt.

Service gradually returned to normal after the malfunctioning vehicle was towed away.

The breakdown is the latest in a string of technical failures that have sparked complaints from Istanbul commuters, who rely heavily on the metrobus line for daily travel across the city.

Many have voiced concern on social media about the aging fleet and increasing frequency of service disruptions.