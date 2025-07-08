A fire broke out on a moving metrobus near the Incirli stop in Istanbul’s Bakırköy district on Monday afternoon, causing widespread service disruption and panic among passengers. While the blaze completely engulfed the vehicle, authorities confirmed that there were no serious injuries.

The incident occurred around 6 p.m. as the metrobus was traveling westbound toward Edirne on the D-100 highway. According to initial reports, the fire started in the engine compartment for reasons yet unknown. Realizing the danger, the driver promptly stopped the vehicle and safely evacuated all passengers.

The flames quickly spread, engulfing the entire bus in a matter of minutes. Eyewitnesses reported hearing multiple small explosions during the blaze, while thick black smoke billowed into the sky, visible from surrounding neighborhoods.

Emergency teams from the Istanbul Fire Department and police units were immediately dispatched to the scene. Firefighters worked to contain the fire, while police cordoned off the Edirne-bound lane of the D-100 highway, directing traffic in a controlled manner to ensure safety.

The metrobus was rendered completely unusable and was later removed from the scene using a tow truck. In the aftermath, Metrobus services were temporarily suspended in both directions, leading to long lines of buses along the line and crowding at several stops.

The Istanbul Electric Tram and Tunnel Company (IETT), which operates the city’s Metrobus service, confirmed in a public statement that no passengers were seriously injured in the incident, but one individual sustained a minor foot injury during the evacuation due to sudden crowding.

"The fire originated from the engine compartment. Firefighting teams from IETT and the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality quickly intervened and extinguished the blaze," the statement read. "The affected vehicle has been removed, and services on the Metrobus line have resumed. Technical and administrative investigations are being carried out by IETT, Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (IBB), and judicial authorities."

The Metrobus service is managed by the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (IBB), currently governed by the Republican People's Party (CHP). This incident has increased pressure on the municipality’s administration to address public concerns over the safety and maintenance of the city’s aging transit fleet. Cleanup continues as municipal crews clear debris and assess damage, underscoring the urgent need for stricter inspection and maintenance protocols within Istanbul’s transit system.