In Istanbul’s Fatih district, adjacent to the historic city walls, the Edirnekapı Mihrimah Sultan Mosque stands as a distinguished example of Mimar Sinan’s imperial architecture, celebrated for its abundant natural light and commanding urban presence.

This notable work of Mimar Sinan has been the subject of extensive study and appreciation. Commissioned by Mihrimah Sultan, daughter of Suleiman the Magnificent, the mosque was designed by Sinan, with construction beginning in 1563. It was completed in 1566 and has since served as an active place of worship.

Located on one of Istanbul’s seven hills, the mosque is positioned on a high platform, allowing it to be visible from many parts of the city, giving the structure a prominent place in Istanbul’s skyline.

The mosque features a wide prayer hall covered by a single large dome supported by an arch system, making it a striking example of classical Ottoman architecture. One of its most distinctive features is the large number of windows in the prayer hall walls, which allow abundant natural light into the interior.

The interior showcases marble craftsmanship and intricate painted decoration, reflecting the artistic value of the structure. The mosque has a single minaret and was not only a place of worship but also functioned as a külliye, a complex including a madrasa, elementary school, tomb, bathhouse, and various charitable foundations.

Due to its architectural features and prominent location, the mosque is considered one of Istanbul’s important historical monuments and a key example of Mimar Sinan’s mastery in light use and spatial design.

Dr. Belkıs Doğan, Faculty Member at Istanbul Medeniyet University, Department of History of Turkish-Islamic Arts, explained the architectural structure, urban significance, and importance of the Edirnekapı Mihrimah Sultan Mosque.

Doğan noted that although the mosque lacks a construction inscription, historical records indicate it was built by Mimar Sinan for Mihrimah Sultan, and that Sinan constructed his most important works for Suleiman the Magnificent and his family.

She added that 2 mosques in the capital were commissioned in Mihrimah Sultan’s name. “We can say she is unique in this sense. Other sultanas commissioned buildings outside the capital, but Mihrimah Sultan is known to have two mosques named after her in Istanbul,” she said.

Ceiling and decorative artwork inside Edirnekapı Mihrimah Sultan Mosque, Istanbul, Türkiye, March 5, 2026. (AA Photo)

Discussing the mosque’s location and architecture, Doğan explained, “Built on the highest of Istanbul’s so-called 7 hills within the city walls, the mosque dominates the city’s skyline from every angle. It is an important precursor to Sinan’s masterpieces. The mosque’s single dome rests on four arch supports."

"While the main prayer hall is square, Sinan expanded the side sections with three smaller domes each, giving the mosque a rectangular form. Despite this, the ambitious large single-dome design showcases Sinan’s architectural innovation. The dome spans approximately 20 meters, which was considered quite large for its time,” he added.

Doğan noted that compared to the Mihrimah Sultan Mosque in Üsküdar, the Edirnekapı mosque’s interior is much brighter and airier. “This is largely due to the numerous windows in the supporting walls of the dome. Sinan made an important experimental approach here, which sources say was unique for his era and required considerable architectural courage,” she said.

The mosque is part of a large külliye, as was typical for classical Ottoman structures, with the mosque at the center and a madrasa in its courtyard. Doğan also noted the mosque contains a small bazaar and a functioning bathhouse. The tomb within the mosque is not of Mihrimah Sultan, but of Semiz Ahmet Pasha, the husband of her daughter Ayşe Sultan.

Doğan pointed out that much of the mosque’s original decorative features have not survived, due to earthquakes, particularly the 1766 quake, which damaged painted ornamentation. The mosque also lacks extensive tile decoration, which is unusual for classical Ottoman structures.

She cited Evliya Çelebi’s travelogue, which describes the mosque as “a finely decorated structure with mihrab, minbar, and mahfil,” using the term musanna (artfully adorned) to highlight the artistic detail in these three sections. Çelebi also remarked that “the mosque holds the position of a palace among other imperial mosques,” referencing its elevated location on one of Istanbul’s highest hills.

Doğan added that the existence of two Mihrimah Sultan mosques in the city has led to various popular stories. Historical accounts suggest the Üsküdar mosque, being comparatively darker, did not satisfy Mihrimah Sultan, who requested a brighter, more airy mosque, leading to the construction of the Edirnekapı mosque by Mimar Sinan.