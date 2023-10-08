Family and Social Services Minister Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş announced recently her ministry has allocated funds to the relevant foundation to meet the basic needs of households affected by the flood disaster that occurred in Istanbul at the end of last month.

"We have allocated 5 million Turkish liras in order to meet the basic needs of households affected by the flood disaster that occurred in Istanbul on September 28th to Istanbul Social Solidarity and Assistance Foundation," minister Göktaş wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Istanbul last month was affected by intense downpours on several occasions, surpassing overall monthly precipitation levels recorded in previous years while heavy rains that resulted in flash floods at the beginning of the month have claimed the lives of at least six citizens in the metropolis and nearby Kırklareli province.

The minister Goktaş apart from TL 5 million ($181,000) in funds allocated for the flood-affected households announced Thursday that October payments worth TL 3.25 million for disabled and elderly citizens have been transferred to their accounts.

Over the weekend she engaged with citizens with disabilities and Down syndrome in Istanbul's Üsküdar district on the occasion of "6 October World Cerebral Palsy Awareness Day."