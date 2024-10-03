In a news conference held at the Istanbul Provincial Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) Conference Hall on Thursday, Istanbul Governor Davut Gül revealed vital statistics and achievements regarding the city's security operations during the first nine months of 2024. With Istanbul's population approaching 16 million, Gül underscored the critical importance of maintaining public safety amid rising concerns over crime and terrorism.

Gül reported that 2,732 operations were conducted against terrorist organizations, leading to the apprehension of 5,567 individuals linked to terrorist activities. Among these suspects, 531 were formally arrested, and 532 were under judicial control.

In a significant blow to terrorist financing, authorities confiscated TL 8.48 million ($250,000) intended for supporting terrorist activities. “Our security forces are tirelessly combating all terrorist groups, particularly the separatist terrorist organization; their dedication is commendable and crucial in ensuring the safety of our citizens,” Gül stated.

The governor also addressed the ongoing battle against organized crime, emphasizing the city’s commitment to dismantling street gangs and criminal organizations; over the past nine months, law enforcement conducted 193 operations, dismantling 148 criminal gangs and arresting 1,595 suspects, with 964 individuals detained, the total value of assets seized during these operations reached an impressive TL 32.54 billion.

Gül firmly declared: “No one is greater than our state, nor above our laws; those who disrupt the peace of our city will face the full force of our legal system and security forces.” The governor's message aimed to instill confidence among residents that their safety is a top priority for the government.

The governor highlighted significant progress in crime prevention, noting a 9.5% decrease in serious crimes against individuals and a 27% reduction in property crimes compared to the same period last year; he reported notable declines in specific categories, including vehicle theft (down 59%), pickpocketing (down 44%) and home burglary (down 38%).

“Our residents should not be swayed by misinformation. We will continue to achieve these declines in the coming months,” Gül reassured the public, reinforcing the government's commitment to maintaining order and safety in Istanbul.

In a continued effort to combat gun violence and drug-related crimes, Gül reported that 15,245 illegal firearms were seized, leading to the arrest of 17,407 individuals linked to gun crimes. Furthermore, 7,353 operations targeting drug production and trafficking resulted in 12,696 suspects being captured, with 5,552 arrests made; authorities successfully confiscated 18 tons of drugs, nearly 32 million pills and 7,984 cannabis plants.

Gül expressed gratitude to the citizens for their vigilance and urged them to remain alert against drug traffickers. “Together, we will not allow drug traffickers to operate freely, and we are committed to protecting our children from this menace,” he stated.

The governor also touched on traffic safety in Istanbul, reporting over 12 million inspections conducted during the year; these efforts led to 117 fatal accidents resulting in 130 deaths. Gül emphasized the ongoing commitment to ensure safe traffic conditions and compliance with regulations, aiming to reduce fatalities further.

Addressing migration issues, Gül revealed that Istanbul, home to over 1 million foreign nationals, had conducted 244 operations against human traffickers, leading to the arrest of 560 individuals; authorities identified 54,000 irregular migrants and initiated deportation processes to manage the challenges posed by unauthorized migration.

In his closing remarks, Gül praised the unwavering commitment of security forces and the collaborative efforts that have led to significant achievements in maintaining public safety; he highlighted the importance of continued vigilance and cooperation among citizens, encouraging them to report any suspicious activities.

“As we move forward, our resolve to ensure a safe and secure Istanbul remains steadfast. We will not relent to protect our communities and uphold the law,” Gül concluded, reassuring residents that their safety is paramount in the city's plans.