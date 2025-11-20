A cat named Gofret, known for riding on her owner’s motorcycle through the streets of Fethiye, has recently taken her unique adventures to Istanbul, donning colorful costumes and always wearing a helmet.

Hatem Topcu adopted Gofret from Hakkari, southeastern Türkiye, when she was just 2 months old. Raised in a ground-floor garden apartment in Fethiye, Gofret grew accustomed to the outdoors early on and gradually adapted to the sound and motion of the motorcycle.

Their journeys, which began as short rides around the neighborhood, quickly evolved into a regular part of their daily routine. Often dressed in vibrant costumes, including police, bee and wedding outfits, Gofret sits confidently at the front of the motorcycle, never missing the chance to wear her custom-made helmet.

“People often think she’s a toy at first glance, but when they get closer and realize she’s real, they smile in surprise,” Topcu said. “We started sharing videos of our rides, and Gofret quickly became popular.”

Their travels are not confined to Fethiye. Recently, the duo flew to Istanbul and toured iconic locations such as Garipçe, Usküdar, Eminönü, Sirkeci and Taksim on the motorcycle. Gofret attracted considerable attention from tourists and locals alike, even becoming a playmate for children during their outings.

With her fur flowing in the wind, Gofret has been seen watching the historic city from her perch on the motorcycle. On a car ferry crossing the Bosporus, she and her owner fed seagulls and admired the scenic views together.

Topcu described their relationship as “a journey of friendship,” highlighting the strong bond they share.

Gofret enjoys the sun with her owner on Galata Bridge, taking in the lively atmosphere of Istanbul, Türkiye, Nov. 20, 2025. (AA Photo)

“We made our first long trip covering 1,200 kilometers (745 miles),” Topcu explained. “Since then, we’ve been traveling by motorcycle regularly. Gofret is used to being outside and is comfortable with the motorcycle. We also have many costumes for her, sometimes a bee, a bride, sometimes a police officer.”

Safety is a priority during their rides. Topcu carries Gofret in a specially designed baby carrier placed at the front of the motorcycle and ensures she wears her helmet whenever they are on the road.

“Our fans love seeing Gofret in her costumes. People often ask if she has kittens or wants to adopt cats themselves. Some even invite us to their homes. It’s been a very enjoyable life,” Topcu said.

Besides exploring cities, the pair enjoys fishing trips and watching sunsets together. Despite Gofret’s lack of interest in fish, the experiences have brought joy to both.

Topcu also uses social media to share their adventures and encourages others to acclimate their pets to new experiences early in life to avoid fear or anxiety later.

Their travels have extended beyond Türkiye, with trips to Europe, making Gofret an internationally known “motorcycle cat.”

In Istanbul, the pair also took time to help a sick stray kitten they encountered, ensuring it received medical treatment. “Our trip to Istanbul brought about a positive impact beyond just our adventures,” Topcu said. “We try to help street cats whenever possible.”

When not on the road, Topcu and Gofret sometimes rent bungalows to swim together, further highlighting the unique and deep companionship they share.

“Gofret loves swimming. Wherever I go, she comes with me. It’s essential to introduce cats to these activities when they’re young,” Topcu noted.