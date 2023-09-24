Details of the ongoing regulation to prepare Türkiye, especially Istanbul, its largest and most populous city, in case of a possible high-magnitude earthquake, have begun to emerge and are planned to be brought to the agenda as soon as Parliament opens.

Within the scope of the proposed law, unsafe buildings will be demolished and rebuilt in safer areas, and the transformation will be achieved with low interest and long-term installments for homeowners, according to a recent report from Sabah daily.

The Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change, along with the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party), has started working on a legislative proposal, while the bill is expected to be finalized in the coming days and presented to Parliament's agenda.

The passage of this law is set to accelerate the urban transformation process in Istanbul.

Some districts in Istanbul, mainly due to zoning issues, are facing problems, as it has been determined that buildings were constructed in areas designated for purposes such as schools, sports halls and parks.

It is reported that nearly 10% of buildings in Istanbul's districts are situated in such restricted zoning areas.

Because these areas are restricted for zoning, earthquake-resistant buildings cannot be constructed to replace the structurally unsound ones. Those residing in these buildings also cannot obtain permits to rebuild, which makes them reluctant to participate in urban transformation, according to the report.

Under the new law, the primary objective is expected to be in the direction of resolving this issue. Residential units will be provided in reserved areas for those who own property in restricted zoning areas for a certain fee, while low-interest rates and favorable installment options will be offered to citizens for houses in reserved areas.

In the restricted zones, demolished buildings will not be replaced, the Sabah report highlights. Instead, these areas will either be used for their designated purpose or transformed into green spaces and parks. Accordingly, this will help alleviate the city's congestion.

Currently, the urban transformation regulations do not pose issues during the demolition phase of risky buildings. The problem arises while constructing new buildings in place of the demolished ones.

For instance, obtaining approval from the municipality for the construction permit of the new building requires the consent and signatures of all property owners. When consensus cannot be reached, the process becomes prolonged.

It is being considered to introduce a requirement for a two-thirds majority in decisions at every stage of urban transformation. Initially, it was thought to conduct this process by obtaining a simple majority, but it was concluded that this might contradict the constitutional right to property.

There are also plans to increase rental assistance to those who provide their properties for urban transformation. It is believed that many people are hesitant to participate in urban transformation due to rental costs, and increasing rental assistance is expected to encourage more building renovations.

A unit dedicated to urban transformation is set to be established within the Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change. Several general directorates will be formed under it, covering various aspects from land production to income-generating activities.

Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Mehmet Özhaseki had told Daily Sabah previously that efforts have been stepped up to prepare a legislative framework and road map for Istanbul after the country was struck by devastating twin earthquakes earlier this year.

The two devastating early February earthquakes in the country's southeast claimed the lives of over 50,000 people and left hundreds of thousands of buildings destroyed.

Istanbul, which sits on the North Anatolian Fault (NAF), an active right-lateral strike-slip fault in northern Anatolia, is at risk of a high-magnitude earthquake at any time.

The city last suffered heavy damage from the Marmara earthquake in August 1999, which left at least 17,000 people killed and dozens of thousands injured.