As part of the ongoing "Yenidoğan Çetesi" (Newborn Gang) investigation, the transfer of patients from closed hospitals continues.

Most recently, patients from Bağcılar TRG Hospital in Istanbul, which has been ordered to shut down, have been relocated to nearby medical facilities.

In front of the hospital, Haydar Çalin expressed his concerns while waiting for his mother’s transfer to another facility. “She was moved here to intensive care. She didn’t have a serious condition, but after we brought her here, my mother became very weak. The doctors have not given any hope, repeatedly saying, 'Your patient is in critical condition,' which has really demoralized us. We heard that this hospital was involved in irregular practices."

"They keep saying they're arranging a place for her, but nothing has been set up yet. There are 15 patients in intensive care. Eight of them have already been moved. I don't even know if there are any good medical staff available here,” he said.

Patient transfers continue

Ilyas Güvener, who is waiting for his uncle's transfer, voiced his frustration: “We are here for my uncle in intensive care. They transferred us here from a state hospital. For the last 15 days, the doctor has been updating us regularly. We arrived around noon yesterday, and the doctor assured us that my uncle was doing well. Then we received news in the evening that the hospital was closing and would be sealed."

"We have been here since 11 p.m. last night, waiting for our patient to be transferred. They are moving patients one by one, and ambulances are constantly coming and going. We are in a difficult situation because they don’t tell us where our loved ones will be taken, nor do they provide any information about their treatment locations. We are left waiting in line with no updates,” he said.

The ongoing investigation into the practices at the affected hospitals has raised significant concerns about patient safety and care. Families remain anxious as they await news about the status of their loved ones and the arrangements being made for their continued treatment.