Türkiye's first official spotter area, which formally reserved a place exclusively for aviation photography enthusiasts, has been reopened at Istanbul Airport, the country's largest air hub, its operator announced recently.

Aircraft spotting, or plane spotting, is a hobby that involves observing and tracking aircraft. It is usually accomplished through photography or videography.

iGA, the operator of Istanbul Airport, a vast air hub on the northern coast of the city, launched this initiative for the first time in 2021.

"The Spotter Area at Istanbul Airport is strategically positioned, with a prime view of Runway 1 and the Air Traffic Control Tower. Applications to access the iGA Spotter Area, highly sought-after by aviation enthusiasts, are free of charge," read the statement on the airport's website.

"iGA Spotter will be available on April 20, 2024," it added.

Aviation photographers will be able to take photos on the observation terrace every other Saturday.

Those who want to indulge in plane spotting, see planes up close, and photograph the air traffic control tower can apply to use this area via the website "https://www.istairport.com/havalimani/iga-spotter/."

Plane spotters take photos at Istanbul Airport, Istanbul, Türkiye, April 20, 2024. (IHA Photo)

Entries to the area are made with a temporary apron card, and applications are evaluated on a weekly basis.

According to an Anadolu Agency (AA) report on Saturday, 546 people visited the airport's spotter area last year.

Istanbul Airport remained Europe's busiest hub, with an average of 1,375 flights per day last year, according to a report by the European Organization for the Safety of Air Navigation (Eurocontrol).

Recognized as child and family-friendly, with a special focus on sustainability, the airport offers a wide array of services, including a recently introduced pet-friendly pilot project, through which several therapy dogs are now on duty to help calm the nerves of tense travelers.