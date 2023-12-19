In a significant operation conducted by the Istanbul Provincial Police Department Anti-Smuggling Crimes Branch Directorate, a cache containing parts of endangered and extinct animals was seized in Küçükçekmece last weekend.

Authorities, acting on information that a warehouse in Küçükçekmece was hoarding and trading parts of critically endangered animals, initiated a meticulous operation.

The raid resulted in the confiscation of an extensive array of horns and teeth, estimated to hold a market value of TL 4 million ($137,518.30).

The breakthrough came after the Anti-Smuggling Crimes Branch Directorate received a tipoff indicating the presence of horns and teeth from endangered species, falling under the purview of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES).

These items were allegedly being traded within Küçükçekmece.

Subsequently, following an extensive period of physical and technological surveillance, the teams executed the operation at the specified location on Friday.

During the search, law enforcement discovered a distressing inventory that included two pairs and smaller fragments of mountain goat horns, seven antelope horns, a piece of red deer antler, 23 ivory objects and ivory pieces weighing 3.2 kilograms (7 pounds), along with an additional 16.5 kilograms of ivory.

Among the seized items were also 52 horn pieces comprising a mix of mammoth horns, whale teeth and buffalo horns.

Efforts to bring the perpetrators to justice and further investigations into the illegal wildlife trade in the region are ongoing.

Authorities urge continued vigilance and cooperation from the public in reporting any such illicit activities, reaffirming the collective responsibility to preserve and protect our planet's vulnerable wildlife.