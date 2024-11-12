A protest was held in front of the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (IBB) concerning the electric minibuses introduced by IETT in Büyükada, which locals have dubbed "monster buses."

Members of the Adalar Solidarity Network gathered in Saraçhane Park, carrying signs and chanting slogans.

Speaking on behalf of the group, Rıdvan Yalın stated, "We, the residents of the Islands, are here once again in front of IBB in Saraçhane because IBB's promises of 'participation' have been broken, our attempts to obtain information have been repeatedly suppressed with lies, and there has been no positive change."

Yalın recalled that the Marmara Islands, which make up Istanbul’s Adalar district and possess unique natural, historical and archaeological characteristics, were declared a "protected area" on March 31, 1984, making motorized traffic in Adalar illegal.

Highlighting how cities worldwide are implementing drastic measures to reduce car use and promote walking and cycling, Yalın stated: "The roads of Adalar have been overwhelmed by motorized vehicles under IBB’s oversight. First, horse-drawn carriages were removed, and for years, illegal vehicle entry was tolerated, essentially encouraging private car ownership. Later, the process began with taxis and ‘Adabuses’ and has now peaked with 60 so-called 'monster buses,' urban minibuses roaming our streets. Throughout this period, the public was lied to in every way, and their grievances were persistently ignored. This wasn’t enough; the Istanbul Metropolitan mayor went on camera and made two unfortunate statements, bending the truth sharply."

Yalın noted that IBB Mayor Ekrem Imamoğlu claimed that actions taken in Adalar were a legal obligation, but Yalın argued, "Adalar is closed to motorized vehicles, the Highway Code applicable in Istanbul’s 38 districts does not apply to the 39th district, Adalar, because it is a protected area. Our current municipal law grants municipalities the authority to provide public transportation services, but this is not a mandatory requirement, as suggested."

Yalın called for removing the electric minibuses, referred to by locals as "monster buses," from Adalar.