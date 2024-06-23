In a controversial move, electric minibuses have been introduced on Büyükada, a car-free island off Istanbul's southern shores, sparking strong opposition from residents like Ibrahim Aycan. Aycan, a lawyer and head of the Association of Friends of the Island, expressed deep concern over these minibuses, which he believes threaten the island's cherished tranquility.

"These vehicles sadden us. Let people walk and cycle!" Aycan urged.

Büyükada, part of the Princes' Islands and a popular tourist destination has long been known for its pedestrian-friendly streets, where motor vehicles are prohibited except for essential services. Even horse-drawn carriages were banned in 2020 to protect local wildlife.

However, tensions escalated when 12-person capacity minibuses started operating on June 15, navigating through the islands' narrow alleys.

"I saw a bus on the way to my home yesterday. I had an appointment but I froze in front of it for half an hour," Aycan recounted, reflecting the community's frustration.

The introduction of these minibuses led to daily protests and spontaneous demonstrations, with eight protesters detained on the first day alone.

Kamer Alyanakyan, who has spent every summer in Büyükada since childhood, emphasized the importance of preserving the island's pedestrian character.

"Nobody asked our opinion. The island's streets are pedestrian, and we don't want to lose that identity," Alyanakyan emphasized, rallying support for a petition to remove the minibuses.

Despite resistance, Mehmet Can, a café owner on the island, acknowledged the minibuses' practicality during the summer influx of visitors.

"(The authorities) will not throw them away just because a bunch of people are barking," Can remarked, pointing out their necessity.

The Istanbul Municipality, led by the opposition CHP party, defended the minibuses, citing their importance for island residents, especially the elderly and those with disabilities.

However, Istanbul's city council, in close dialogue with the municipality, voiced support for islanders fighting to maintain their pedestrian streets.

Since the 1930s, Büyükada has been a car-free zone, declared a pedestrian zone and protected area since 1984.