Residents in Istanbul’s Üsküdar district, Güzeltepe neighborhood, are calling on local authorities to resolve a long-standing access problem, saying blocked roads and steep terrain have made the area difficult to reach for both vehicles and emergency services.

Residents of Kilim Street, located between the Çamlıktepe and Sadıkoğlu residential complexes, say access routes have been restricted with iron railings and that the existing road structure is too steep for practical use. They say the situation, which has persisted for about five years, has made daily life increasingly difficult.

Locals say emergency vehicles, including ambulances, fire trucks and service vehicles, cannot enter the street, raising concerns over safety in urgent situations. One resident said a neighbor previously died after an ambulance was delayed due to restricted access, underscoring the urgency of the issue.

Residents also report that school transportation is affected, saying around 50 children in the area must take longer, indirect routes because buses cannot reach the neighborhood. They argue that even pedestrian movement is challenging due to the steep incline.

A local resident, Serkan Çetinkaya, said the community has repeatedly raised concerns with authorities but has not received a lasting solution. He said the municipality had previously instructed residents to use the road, although it remains unsuitable for both pedestrian and vehicle access.

Residents also pointed to zoning and parcel-related restrictions, saying the area’s shared land structure with nearby housing complexes has blocked potential urban transformation or alternative road construction. They said parcel subdivision procedures have not been possible, leaving the issue unresolved.

Locals are urging the municipality and relevant authorities to take urgent action, saying the lack of access continues to pose risks for daily life and emergency response.

The municipality of Üsküdar, currently governed by the opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), has also faced recent scrutiny following investigations involving some municipal officials, adding to public pressure over local governance and service delivery.