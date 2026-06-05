Residents of Istanbul's Sarıyer district have raised concerns over what they describe as an unusually large number of ticks appearing in their neighborhood, calling on local authorities to carry out pest control measures.

People living in the Ayazağa neighborhood said ticks have become increasingly visible over the past week, especially during the evening hours when temperatures begin to cool. Residents reported finding ticks in public spaces, near pedestrian routes and around areas where children play.

The growing presence of ticks has prompted concerns about tick-borne diseases, leading residents to request immediate intervention from municipal authorities.

Several residents said they had contacted local officials to report the issue but claimed no action had yet been taken.

"We have been seeing a large number of ticks for about a week," resident Soner Akar said. "People are worried because it is a matter of public health. We want those responsible to come and find a solution as soon as possible."

Local shopkeeper Murat Baştuğ said residents had attempted to deal with the problem on their own. According to Baştuğ, more than 500 ticks have been collected and killed in the area over the past week.

"I have lived here for 10 years and have never seen anything like this," he said. "The number keeps increasing, and people are concerned. Children are unable to spend time outside comfortably, and residents are asking for the area to be treated."

Another longtime resident, Ikram Düzgün, said he had lived in the neighborhood for 45 years and had never previously encountered a similar situation.

Residents said ticks are most commonly seen after sunset and during cooler evening hours. Some have resorted to taking personal precautions while waiting for official measures.

Hasan Çörek, another resident, said he first discovered the extent of the problem after noticing a tick crawling on his clothing.

"When we looked around, we realized there were ticks everywhere," he said. "People passing by did not believe us at first. I collected some with tweezers and placed them in a jar to show them."

Residents are continuing to call for inspection and pest control efforts to address the infestation and reduce potential health risks in the neighborhood.

Similar reports of increased tick activity emerged in parts of Istanbul last year, but concerns have grown further this year as residents in several cities across the country have also reported a rise in tick sightings amid warmer seasonal conditions.