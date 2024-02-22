The exterior restoration of the Balıklı Greek Hospital in Zeytinburnu, which was severely damaged by a fire, has been completed, while interior renovations are ongoing.

The historic Balıklı Greek Hospital suffered extensive damage in a fire that broke out on Aug. 4, 2022, with the smoke visible from many districts of Istanbul.

Despite efforts by fire brigades from various districts, the building, which had stood for years, was left unusable.

Following an investigation by the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (IBB) Fire Department, the cause of the fire could not be definitively determined. The Bakırköy Chief Public Prosecutor's Office, after initiating an investigation into the incident, decided not to pursue charges as the hospital management did not file a complaint.

Efforts were then made to accommodate the 104 individuals who had been residing in the wing treating the elderly in the hospital to other sections of the facility.

Under the coordination of the Istanbul Governorship, Zeytinburnu Municipality and hospital management, restoration work on the building has been completed.

The exterior has been restored to its original appearance, faithful to the building's historic design.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA) about the work carried out, Balıklı Greek Hospital Foundation President Konstantin Yuvanidis said that the exterior of the building had been completed.

Noting that the work inside the building is continuing, Yuvanidis stated that the rooms would be separated, and works regarding bathrooms and toilets, heating installations, elevators and ventilation would be carried out.

Yuvanidis added that in line with the instructions of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya, Istanbul Governor Davut Gül, Zeytinburnu Mayor Ömer Arısoy and District Governor Adem Uslu helped with the work.

Renovation of the old age building of the hospital is expected to be completed by summer. Once completed, the building will be furnished with necessary items for the patients and put to use.