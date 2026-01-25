The sea receded by approximately 200 meters (655 feet) in the Silivri district of Istanbul and by around 15 meters in the Avcılar district, exposing sections of the seabed and affecting fishing activity along the coastline.

In Silivri, located on Istanbul’s western coast, small islets formed along the shoreline as the water withdrew. Some fishing boats were forced to anchor offshore to avoid running aground.

In the Piri Mehmet Paşa neighborhood of Silivri, in the area of Mustafa Oğuzhan Street, the retreat of the seawater exposed the seabed, with sandbanks forming in several locations. Residents who witnessed the situation recorded the moment on their mobile phones.

The withdrawal of seawater also impacted fishermen operating in the area. Some purse seine vessels in the harbor were observed anchoring offshore to prevent grounding. It was reported that several large fishing boats experienced difficulty while leaving the port to head out for fishing, while smaller boats were pulled out using ropes.

Local resident Emirhan Yıldız, who was walking along the coast, said the phenomenon was familiar to people living in the district.

“Those who live in Silivri know this area well. This is a place where the sea recedes every year. Some people think it is related to earthquakes, but we do not think so because it happens every year. Scientists know better, but as far as we know, this occurs here annually. It has probably receded by around 200 to 250 meters,” he said.

Another resident, Agim Gavri, said he believed the situation may be related to climate change.

“We think it is probably due to climate change. At certain times, the sea pulls back and this area becomes completely empty. It has likely receded by around 150 to 200 meters,” he said.

In Avcılar’s Ambarlı neighborhood, the sea was also observed to have receded by approximately 15 meters.

As the water withdrew, the sandy area expanded in a location used as a beach during the summer months. District residents said similar sea withdrawals had occurred previously along the Avcılar coastline and described the situation as a natural tidal phenomenon.