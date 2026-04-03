Istanbul has seen a significant drop in violent crime and illegal activity in the first three months of 2026, as authorities intensified operations against organized crime, illegal weapons and smuggling.

Governor Davut Gül highlighted the results in a monthly law enforcement evaluation meeting at the Istanbul Provincial Disaster and Emergency Directorate (AFAD) on Friday, providing detailed statistics on the city’s safety and public security.

According to the governor, 1,386 social media accounts linked to criminal organizations were shut down during the first quarter.

“So how did all this translate to the streets? Shooting incidents fell by 59% compared to the same period last year,” Gül said, pointing to a tangible impact of digital enforcement on street-level crime.

The governor noted that Istanbul’s security is integral to Türkiye’s overall public safety. “With this understanding, we work tirelessly day and night, taking firm measures against crime and criminals,” he said.

“Under the leadership of our ministry, we carry out uncompromising operations. In the first three months of this year, the number of operations rose 24% compared to the same period last year. During this time, 1,446 suspects were apprehended, 336 arrested and 238 placed under judicial control,” Gül said.

The governor also emphasized the city’s broader public safety record. Despite Istanbul’s high population and extensive movement of people, he described it as one of the world’s safest cities.

“Our primary task is to further strengthen this secure environment. The data we release consistently show that crime rates decrease year on year,” Gül said.

In crimes against individuals, reported incidents fell by 3%, with nearly all cases resolved. Property-related offenses, including snatching, pickpocketing, car theft and auto-related burglaries, decreased by 13%.

“We track individuals meticulously and remove potential threats from the streets before new incidents occur. There is no such thing as committing a crime and getting away with it,” he said.

The governor also pointed to the impact of stricter firearms regulations enacted at the end of 2024. “Penalties for unlicensed weapons have been raised to deterrent levels, and the numbers clearly show the effect,” he said.

Organized crime continues to face relentless enforcement. In the first three months of 2026, authorities dismantled 37 criminal gangs, apprehended 873 suspects, arrested 457 and placed 284 under judicial control.

Gül said the financial networks of these organizations remain their most vulnerable point. “During this period, TL 26.5 billion ($594.27 million) worth of assets were seized, delivering a serious blow to criminal revenue streams,” he said.

In addition to street-level enforcement, authorities have targeted illegal production and smuggling.

Operations during the first quarter led to the arrest of 1,398 suspects, 60 of whom were detained, prevented TL 577 million in tax losses, and blocked the release of nearly 1 million liters of smuggled fuel.

Drug prevention remains a central priority. Gül underscored efforts to keep youth away from narcotics through sports, arts and social programs, along with the “Best Narcotics Police Is Mother” initiative, which raises awareness among families.

School zones are strictly monitored, with inspections extended to surrounding parks, cafes and other areas.

Traffic safety has also been strengthened following the February adoption of the new Highway Traffic Law. “Fines and penalties for reckless driving, speeding, red-light violations and other dangerous behavior have increased substantially. Sanctions now include financial penalties, license confiscation and vehicle impoundment. We expect to see positive effects very quickly,” Gül said.

On migration, Gül emphasized that Istanbul remains open to registered, lawful residents, investors and students, while illegal residents are closely monitored. Mobile Migration Points have improved enforcement, making illegal residency nearly impossible.

The number of irregular migrants detected continues to fall, reflecting the deterrent effect of rigorous inspections.