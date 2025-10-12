Nearly 1,500 young people gathered at Taksim Mosque in Istanbul early Sunday for a morning prayer organized by the Türkiye Youth Foundation (TÜGVA), creating a powerful scene of unity and spiritual devotion.

The event, hosted by TÜGVA’s Istanbul branch, brought together students from middle school, high school, and universities across the city. The youth filled the mosque before sunrise, standing shoulder to shoulder for prayer and joining in takbirs, salawats and prayers afterward.

Following the prayer, participants offered supplications for Istanbul to become a “garden of roses” and for the souls of the Prophet Muhammad and Mus’ab bin Umayr. The mosque’s courtyard became a setting of collective enthusiasm and spiritual reflection as young people expressed faith and solidarity.

In a statement, TÜGVA officials said the gathering was more than a religious event, describing it as a symbol of “the spiritual revival and unity of youth.”

“We are working to raise young people with faith, morality, and a sense of brotherhood,” the statement said. “Such gatherings strengthen our hope for the future.”

The morning event ended with a group photo and the serving of soup to participants.

Founded in 2014, TÜGVA is a nongovernmental organization (NGO) that promotes youth engagement in education, culture, sports, arts and volunteerism through programs across Türkiye.

Taksim Mosque, located in one of Istanbul’s most iconic squares, opened for worship in May 2021 and accommodates more than 2,400 people. It serves as both a place of worship and a cultural center, reflecting classical Ottoman architecture.