Istanbul's Taksim metro station and the F1 Taksim-Kabataş Funicular Line have been closed until further notice under a decision by the Istanbul Governor's Office, according to a statement from the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (IBB).

The closure started at 10 a.m. on Sunday and affects the M2 Yenikapı-Hacıosman Metro Line's Taksim Station as well as the funicular connection between Taksim and Kabataş.

IBB said trains operating on the M2 line will continue their journeys without stopping at Taksim Station. Access to Şişhane Station has also been restricted, with only the Kasımpaşa exit remaining open to passengers.

During the closure, passengers can use alternative public transportation options, including municipal bus services and nearby metro stations, while pedestrians can still access Taksim and surrounding areas on foot from neighboring districts.

Authorities have not announced when the affected stations and services will reopen, and no timetable has been provided for the restoration of normal operations.