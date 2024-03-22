A group of young people in Istanbul, aiming to react to the city's transportation problems and cheer up bored drivers in traffic, presented a brass band show in the busy district of Şişli on Thursday.

Known for their various activities in the city and calling themselves the "Stars of Istanbul," the group performed in front of a shopping center on Büyükdere Avenue.

Seeking to reduce the stress of drivers struggling in heavy traffic, the team took to the streets with a banner that read, "We're here for those tired of traffic," when the red light came on. Some of the young people in the group stopped in front of vehicles to perform the brass band show and distributed stress balls and daisies to drivers and passengers.

Emrullah Kavak, the group's spokesperson, described the Stars of Istanbul, mostly university students aged 18-30 living in Istanbul, as a "happiness movement" to an Anadolu Agency (AA) correspondent.

Kavak stated that their actions in Şişli were also a reaction to Istanbul's chaotic traffic woes. "Previously, we raised our voices with similar demonstrations in Mecidiyeköy, Beşiktaş, Kadıköy. Today, we have a brass band show. We want to draw attention to the traffic problem," he said.

Noting that the Stars of Istanbul openly support Murat Kurum, the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality Mayor candidate for the People's Alliance, for solving the city's traffic problems, Kavak said, "We believe he will be good for Istanbul's traffic problems. In this regard, we continue our activities."

Kurum's election campaign against the incumbent Mayor Ekrem Imamoğlu focuses on solving Istanbul's traffic problems. The current mayor has faced criticism from residents for not addressing the city's chronic traffic issues.

Kavak expressed their willingness to meet with anyone who could contribute to solving Istanbul's traffic problems, saying, "You see the agony of traffic in Istanbul. The situation of public transportation and traffic is not good at all. We are also complaining about this. We have other complaints as well. We are in search of solutions for them. We are ready to meet with anyone who wants to meet with us."

Kavak stated that the projects they have implemented have received support from drivers, saying, "The reactions of the citizens are very positive. While protesting the traffic woes, we are also presenting a show. We are trying to create an unforgettable memory for them by creating a smile on their faces and distributing flowers and stress balls."