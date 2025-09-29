On the first working day of the week in Istanbul, traffic congestion was reported on main arteries, streets and side roads due to rainfall.

The rain, which began overnight and intensified in the morning, caused drivers to move cautiously with their vehicles, while several accidents further disrupted transportation.

On the Anatolian side, traffic on the D-100 highway heading toward Ankara began in Pendik and stretched all the way to the entrance of the Eurasia Tunnel.

On the TEM highway, congestion was observed from Sultanbeyli to the Çamlıca toll booths, as well as at several points in the opposite direction. A traffic accident in the Elmalı-Ümraniye direction blocked one lane of the highway, leading to heavy traffic in the area.

Congestion was also seen on the Şile Highway and the Fatih Sultan Mehmet Bridge connection of the Northern Marmara Highway.

For drivers crossing from the Anatolian side to the European side, traffic was backed up on the 15 July Martyrs Bridge, starting from Uzunçayır, while congestion on the Fatih Sultan Mehmet Bridge stretched back to Kozyatağı.

On the European side, traffic on the D-100 highway toward Ankara started in Beylikdüzü and extended all the way to the entrance of the Haliç Bridge, while drivers also struggled to move in several spots in the opposite direction.

On the TEM highway, congestion was observed in Esenyurt, Bahçeşehir and Mahmutbey, as well as on Basın Ekspres Avenue.

In the morning hours, public transportation also became heavily crowded as commuters tried to reach their workplaces or schools. Metro, metrobus, bus and Marmaray services experienced overcrowding.

Commuters heading to Metrobus, Metro or bus stops in rainy weather had difficulty reaching stations, while those passing through turnstiles faced challenges boarding already packed vehicles.

High passenger density was particularly noticeable at transfer stations such as Zincirlikuyu, Cevizlibağ and Zeytinburnu, which serve metrobus, IETT buses and tram lines.

According to data from the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality’s traffic map, congestion levels reached up to 80% on the European side and 90% on the Anatolian side. Overall, citywide congestion was measured at 85%.