In a heart-wrenching turn of events, the bodies of three young brothers who had gone missing the previous day in Istanbul's Sancaktepe district were discovered in a construction site's foundation.

The grim discovery was made when an employee at a construction site on Gülpembe Street reported a troubling sight to the local police – the lifeless body of a child floating in a large foundation filled with rainwater.

Promptly alerted, law enforcement, firefighters and medical teams swiftly converged on the scene. Following the diligent efforts of the fire brigade to drain the rainwater from the site, the lifeless bodies of three children were recovered.

Upon initial examination, it was tragically confirmed that the deceased youngsters were 7-year-old Berat, 9-year-old Baran and 11-year-old Batuhan Sağın. These siblings had disappeared the day before from their homes in close proximity to the construction site.

The bodies of the children were sent to the Forensic Medicine Institute morgue for a thorough autopsy to ascertain the circumstances surrounding their untimely demise.

This heartbreaking incident has left the Sağın family, local community and authorities deeply shaken, as the three siblings, who were reported to have been playing in front of their house before vanishing, had captured the hearts of those who knew them.

Investigations into the tragic event are ongoing to shed light on the circumstances surrounding this devastating loss.