As the taxi-related problem continues to plague Istanbulites, transport systems experts have come forward with suggestions to address the almost endless ordeal faced by commuters in the city, where approximately 19,000 taxis are in service.

One of the most prevalent issues reported by customers is the difficulty in finding available taxis, and they often complain of drivers "choosing passengers and distance" as per their convenience.

According to data from the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (IBB) Transport Department, there are approximately 837 people per taxi in the city, a stark contrast to figures in other major cities like Paris with 366 people per taxi, New York with 309 and Singapore with 207. Additionally, a significant 59.53% of the 44,000 complaints made to the IBB in the past seven months are related to drivers' route and passenger choices.

Professor Halit Özen from Yıldız Technical University (YTU) highlighted two potential solutions to alleviate the taxi demand issue. He suggested that either taxi fares should be increased, or the supply of taxis augmented. One way to enhance the supply and reduce demand, according to Özen, is through the expansion of digital systems providing taxi services. However, he emphasized on the need for proper legal regulations to avoid conflicts with existing laws, particularly concerning data privacy and confidentiality of passengers and service providers.

Özen stressed the crucial roles that taxi service providers, taxi rooms, transport units of metropolitan municipalities, and relevant ministries play in regulating and inspecting the taxi industry. He also proposed that initiating base taxi fees and modification as per zones could lead to better management of demand in different regions. He pointed out that the highest demand for taxis is concentrated in central business areas like Taksim, Bakırköy and Kadıköy.

Professor Hüseyin Murat Çelik from Istanbul Technical University (ITU) also highlighted the shortage of taxis in Istanbul, asserting that increasing the number of taxis is a viable solution. However, Çelik expressed concerns about IBB's proposed model, stating that it could lead to unfair competition and hinder the effectiveness of their efforts. He cited the need for a taxi license plate tender as a more practical and efficient solution to the problem.

Drawing from experiences in other cities like Izmir and Ankara, Çelik suggested expanding the taxi software systems as a beneficial step toward resolving the issue.

Addressing previous reports, Çelik noted that the data from 2020, which indicated a sufficient taxi fleet at the time, is no longer valid due to changes brought about by the pandemic. He urged swift action to address the current need for taxis in the city.

As the taxi problem persists, Istanbul's Metropolitan Municipality is urged to consider expert advice and take timely measures to ensure a more efficient and accessible taxi service for residents.