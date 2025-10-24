The Turkish Red Crescent (Kızılay) has announced a comprehensive humanitarian and recovery plan for Gaza, marking a new stage in its decades-long presence in the region. The plan was presented on Friday in Istanbul by Kızılay President Fatma Meriç Yılmaz during a press conference held after the cease-fire came into effect.

Following two years of devastating conflict that left thousands dead and much of Gaza’s infrastructure destroyed, the organization said it will expand its humanitarian operations under the title "Gaza emergency relief and recovery plan." The initiative aims to move from emergency response toward sustainable reconstruction and community resilience.

3 decades of solidarity

Türk Kızılay has been active in Gaza since 1995, delivering humanitarian aid that has reached millions. Between 1995 and 2008, the organization provided food, tents, blankets, medical supplies and nonfood items to about 1.5 million people. After the 2008 conflict, Kızılay established its Palestine Delegation Office to maintain a permanent presence in the region.

Over the past 15 years, the organization has supported hospitals with medicines and equipment, operated community kitchens distributing hot meals daily, rehabilitated farmland, strengthened water infrastructure and cared for orphaned children. From 2008 to 2023, these combined efforts benefited nearly 20 million people.

After Oct. 7

The escalation of violence on Oct. 7, 2023, triggered one of the most severe humanitarian crises in Gaza’s history. Under the coordination of Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), Kızılay intensified its efforts through the “Goodness Ships” initiative, which delivered 18,170 tons of humanitarian aid by sea.

Its mobile kitchens have served more than 8 million hot meals over the past two years, maintaining operations despite repeated displacements due to airstrikes. The organization also distributed 1.66 million liters of clean water in areas where access was cut off, while covering six months of operational costs for the Al-Amal and Al-Mawasi hospitals operated by the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS).

New phase after ceasefire

With the cease-fire now in place, Kızılay is launching a two-stage program designed to meet both immediate humanitarian needs and long-term recovery goals.

The Emergency Phase, covering three to six months, will see the organization prioritize life-saving operations and rapid deployment of aid. Shipments of food, shelter and hygiene materials will continue to be sent from Türkiye to Egypt for delivery into Gaza. Joint needs assessments will be carried out with the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) to ensure aid reaches the most affected areas. Medical and renovation support will be provided to Al-Amal, Al-Mawasi and Al-Quds hospitals, including the replenishment of essential medical equipment. Kızılay’s mobile kitchens in Gaza City and Deir al-Balah will also expand capacity from 21,000 to 35,000 meals per day, ensuring broader access to hot food.

The Recovery Phase, spanning one year, focuses on rebuilding essential services and supporting the long-term recovery of the population. Kızılay will deliver 15 fully equipped ambulances to the PRCS, repair damaged hospital units and replace destroyed medical devices. To support household resilience, 10,000 families will receive cash assistance, while monthly distributions of 10,000 food parcels and 10,000 hygiene kits will continue throughout the year. A permanent community kitchen will be constructed in northern Gaza to provide 5,000 hot meals daily. The organization will also establish a logistics warehouse in Gaza to coordinate local procurement and streamline aid distribution.

Support for children, reconstruction

In coordination with the PRCS, Kızılay plans to rebuild the Al-Amal Orphanage and the Gaza Community Center. These efforts aim to provide safe spaces for children who lost their families during the war and to strengthen community-based psychosocial support.

To accelerate economic participation, Kızılay will introduce a cash-card system similar to the one used in Türkiye during disasters, allowing families to purchase basic needs based on their own priorities.

The organization will contribute nearly one-fourth of the Palestine Red Crescent’s $304 million Gaza Reconstruction Program, underscoring Türkiye’s commitment to institutional recovery and sustainable development rather than temporary relief.

As Yılmaz stated during the Istanbul briefing: “This plan is not only about repairing what was destroyed. It is about helping Gaza stand again, rebuilding hope and restoring human dignity.”

While political uncertainty remains and reconstruction continues to face major challenges, Kızılay’s consistent presence, built on 30 years of field experience, reflects that humanitarian solidarity from Türkiye will endure beyond the conflict.

As convoys, ambulances and medical equipment once again make their way into Gaza’s devastated neighborhoods, one message stands clear. For the people of Gaza, recovery is no longer an aspiration. It is a mission already in progress.