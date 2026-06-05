During Zero Waste Week in Istanbul, the 2nd Global Zero Waste Forum, organized by the Zero Waste Foundation, started on Friday, bringing together representatives from 183 countries, more than 120 ministers and nearly 7,000 participants to discuss climate action, sustainability and resource efficiency.

Held under the theme "The Road to Antalya: Zero Waste as Climate Action," the three-day event is serving as a platform for global leaders, policymakers and experts to advance international cooperation ahead of COP31 in Antalya.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, first lady Emine Erdoğan, honorary president of the Zero Waste Foundation and chair of the United Nations High-Level Advisory Board on Zero Waste, described the forum as a historic gathering that reflects a shared commitment to protecting the planet and future generations.

"The world is facing the devastating consequences of the climate crisis more intensely with each passing day," Erdoğan said, warning that environmental degradation, pollution and unsustainable consumption patterns are placing growing pressure on natural resources and ecosystems.

She argued that the industrial age's consumption-driven model has not only accelerated the depletion of resources but also weakened humanity's relationship with nature.

"Zero waste is about changing consumption habits," Erdoğan said. "It offers a way of life in which both nature and humanity can thrive without producing waste."

She said the initiative, which began in Türkiye, has evolved into a broader transformation movement that encourages behavioral change among individuals, institutions and governments alike. The movement also contributes to efforts on climate change, the circular economy, sustainable cities, resource efficiency and the fight against hunger and waste, she added.

Erdoğan noted that this year's forum comes at a critical time ahead of COP31, describing zero waste as one of the most important tools in the fight against climate change.

"I see zero waste as one of the most important pillars of climate action," she said, adding that discussions held during the forum would help strengthen understanding of its central role in achieving climate goals.

"We are living in a world where hundreds of millions of people struggle with hunger and billions cannot access adequate nutrition," she said. "This is not only an environmental issue, but also a humanitarian and moral responsibility."

Erdoğan also drew attention to the humanitarian tragedy in Gaza, saying the destruction caused by the ongoing Israeli attacks has left deep scars on both people and the environment. She stressed that while cities and infrastructure can eventually be rebuilt, the lives lost cannot be restored, and called for greater global solidarity to prevent further human suffering.

Participants attend the first ministerial session of the Zero Waste Forum 2026, Istanbul, Türkiye, June 5, 2026. (AA Photo)

Waste-free future

Samed Ağırbaş, president of the Zero Waste Foundation and COP31 high-level climate champion, said environmental challenges such as resource depletion, food waste and climate change were no longer issues that individual countries could tackle alone, but had become shared concerns for all humanity.

"These are humanity's common issues," Ağırbaş said, stressing that the world is facing growing contradictions, with millions of tons of food going to waste while millions of people continue to struggle with hunger.

He argued that zero waste should be seen not only as an environmental policy but also as a matter of development, social justice and conscience. "Zero waste is not merely a part of environmental policies, but also an important component of economic development, social welfare, sustainable urbanization and our responsibility to future generations," he said.

Describing the initiative as a comprehensive transformation model, Ağırbaş said the zero waste approach is reshaping production and consumption habits, supporting efforts to combat climate change and helping build more sustainable cities and communities.

"We see preventing waste not only as an economic responsibility, but also as a moral obligation," he added, noting that the movement, which began in Türkiye, has grown into a global initiative supported by countries around the world.

Children take part in activities during the Zero Waste Festival, Istanbul, Türkiye, June 5, 2026. (AA Photo)

Anaclaudia Rossbach, United Nations under-secretary-general and executive director of UN-Habitat, said zero waste policies offer one of the fastest and most effective ways to address climate change while creating healthier and more inclusive cities.

"Reducing waste and preventing food loss offer one of the fastest ways to slow global warming," Rossbach said, adding that waste management systems are at the heart of urban development and directly affect public health, pollution levels and social inequality.

She said effective waste systems help cities become more resilient and inclusive, while contributing to the implementation of the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals, particularly those related to sustainable cities and communities.

Rossbach stressed that achieving zero waste requires rethinking entire systems, from product design and packaging to collection, recycling and reuse, and called integrated zero waste approaches essential for improving resource efficiency, reducing pollution and advancing sustainable urban development.

While awareness of the issue has grown significantly, she said the focus must now shift to implementation.

"The challenge is no longer recognition, but implementation," Rossbach said. "That is exactly why forums like this matter. They bring together governments, cities, businesses and communities around a shared purpose and focus on what can be delivered now."

She also called for stronger policies to prevent waste generation, improved infrastructure and data systems, and greater inclusion of waste workers and local communities in the transition toward more sustainable cities.

Looking ahead to COP31, Rossbach described zero waste as "one of the most immediate expressions of climate action," saying it delivers tangible benefits for both people and the environment.

"If we align ambition with implementation and policy with investment, zero waste can become one of the most powerful drivers of climate resilience in our time," she said.

Meanwhile, the Zero Waste Festival is taking place alongside the forum at Istanbul Atatürk Airport through June 7, bringing together cultural, artistic and scientific activities under the theme "Efficiency in Energy, Transformation in the Future."

The festival features recycling workshops, environmental games, virtual reality experiences, sustainability exhibitions and concerts, while offering interactive programs for children, families and technology enthusiasts aimed at promoting zero waste and environmental awareness.