Istanbul Zero Waste Week will begin on June 1 with a citywide program of environmental, educational and policy-focused events aimed at promoting sustainable living and strengthening international cooperation on climate action.

Organized by the Zero Waste Foundation under the leadership of first lady Emine Erdoğan, the weeklong initiative will convene public institutions, local governments, universities, businesses, international organizations and civil society groups, with participants from more than 150 countries set to discuss global environmental solutions ahead of the COP31 climate summit in Antalya later this year.

Throughout the week, hundreds of activities focused on zero waste, circular economy practices and environmental awareness will take place across Istanbul. Organizers plan to hold more than 1,500 programs across the city's 39 districts, ranging from workshops and educational campaigns to public awareness events and sustainability-focused community initiatives.

Detailed information on the week's events, festival programs and participation opportunities is available on the official Istanbul Zero Waste Week website.

A major component of the week will be the first Zero Waste Festival, scheduled for June 4-7, which will feature interactive exhibitions, educational workshops, cultural programs and sustainable living experience zones designed for children, young people and families.

The festival is expected to become one of the world's largest open-air gatherings dedicated to zero waste and environmental awareness.

The centerpiece of the week will be the Zero Waste Forum 2026, taking place at Istanbul's Atatürk Airport from June 5-7. The forum is expected to bring together more than 5,000 participants from over 160 countries, including ministers, mayors, international organizations, academics, investors and private sector representatives.

During the forum, more than 120 ministers, over 200 mayors and more than 5,000 participants from over 180 countries are expected to take part in high-level discussions on energy security, renewable energy investments, resource efficiency and clean energy transition strategies.

A high-level industry and technology session will bring together ministers, technology leaders and industry representatives to discuss green industrial transformation, circular economy practices, clean production technologies and emerging fields such as artificial intelligence-driven manufacturing and smart factory systems.

The forum's agriculture and forestry session will focus on food security, food loss and waste reduction, water efficiency, sustainable agriculture and climate-resilient production models as countries seek solutions to challenges posed by drought, biodiversity loss and growing global food demand.

At the conclusion of the forum, organizers plan to unveil a series of policy documents, including the "Road to Antalya Declaration," a Zero Waste Action Commitment Framework for Cities and practical implementation guides focused on reducing food waste and methane emissions.

The outcomes are expected to contribute to international climate discussions and strengthen cooperation among governments, cities, businesses and civil society organizations ahead of COP31.

Launched in 2017 under the patronage of Erdoğan, the zero waste initiative has evolved into a global environmental movement. Türkiye's efforts helped pave the way for the U.N. to designate March 30 as International Day of Zero Waste, while the country continues to promote waste reduction, resource efficiency and circular economy practices through international cooperation initiatives.