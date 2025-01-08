Istanbul is currently experiencing unseasonably warm weather, with temperatures reaching 16 degrees Celsius (60 degrees Fahrenheit) on Wednesday, thanks to a warm air mass originating from Libya. However, winter is set to return as temperatures begin to drop sharply later this week. By Sunday, Istanbul’s temperature is forecast to fall to 9 degrees Celsius, accompanied by two days of rain over the weekend.

Türkiye remains under the influence of warm air brought in from Libya, creating spring-like conditions in the middle of winter. Yet, colder weather is on the horizon.

On Wednesday, northern, central and western parts of the country will experience partly cloudy skies, with occasional cloud cover. Showers are expected in Edirne and Kırklareli in the Marmara region, Çanakkale in the northwestern Marmara region, in Izmir and Aydın’s coastal areas on the Aegean, Muğla in the southwestern Aegean and the western districts of Balıkesir, also in the Marmara region. Other regions will see clear or slightly cloudy weather.

Frost, icy conditions and patchy fog are forecast for Türkiye’s interior and eastern regions, while avalanche risks remain high in the mountainous areas of eastern Anatolia and the highlands of the eastern Black Sea region.

Temperatures, are expected to decrease significantly heading into the weekend.