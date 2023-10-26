Water levels in the dams of Istanbul, Türkiye's largest city, have dropped critically to 20%, according to recent data released by the Istanbul Water and Sewerage Administration (ISKI).

The data indicated that the overall storage rate of Istanbul's dams stood at a mere 20.36%, the lowest value recorded in the last 10 years.

Comparatively, during the 2014 drought, the water level in dams was slightly higher at 21.13%.

A particularly concerning aspect of the report revealed that the water level in six dams in Istanbul dropped below the alarming 10% mark.

Water levels in Papuçdere dam, one of the most severely affected, and Büyükçekmece dam dropped to worrisome 3.51% and 3.97%, respectively, highlighting the severity of the water shortage crisis in the area.

Meanwhile, the water levels in Kazandere Dam and Sazlıdere Dam stood at 6.32% and 5.54%, respectively.

In stark contrast, Ömerli Dam, which is being supplemented with additional water sources, emerged as the dam with the highest water level at 43.55%.

However, even this figure represents a significant increase compared to the 40.84% rate recorded exactly one year ago.

Following Ömerli Dam, Darlık Dam reported a rate of 31.62%. Alibeyköy dam stood at 22.2%, while Istrancalar dam at 21.86%.

Elmalı dam fared only slightly better at 16.23%, and Terkos dam showed a worrying 9.77% rate.

Güven Özdemir, a lecturer and meteorological engineer at Istanbul Aydin University, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that a widespread drought is currently impacting various regions throughout the country.

Özdemir pointed out that Istanbul experienced a significant drought in 2007, resulting in a drastic drop in reservoir levels as the city's population continued to rise, subsequently leading to increased water consumption.

"Through the infusion of water from sources like Melen and Yeşilçay, Istanbul has been able to avert water scarcity so far. Presently, there are no water cuts, but if the situation persists, our reservoirs are slowly approaching critical levels. Most of our dams are operating well below their usual capacity," he explained.

Özdemir emphasized that the declining reservoir levels not only jeopardize water availability but also affect water quality. As the water depth diminishes, it becomes a breeding ground for microorganisms and bacteria, resulting in a deterioration of water quality.

Highlighting the significant impact of global climate change on decreasing precipitation, Özdemir stressed the need to reduce the use of fossil fuels in major urban centers in favor of renewable energy sources.

Furthermore, Özdemir underscored the urgency of modernizing irrigation systems and emphasized the necessity for water conservation efforts. "We are heading toward a severe water scarcity crisis. It's imperative for our country to take proactive measures, considering our location in the Mediterranean macroclimate and subtropical climate. While subtropical, we are gradually moving toward a tropical climate, and this shift signifies a looming drought, one of the most devastating natural disasters," he stated.