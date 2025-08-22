Water levels in Istanbul’s dams have sharply declined following a dry spring and summer, according to the latest data from the Istanbul Water and Sewerage Administration (ISKI). The overall dam capacity, which had reached nearly 80% in March, has now dropped to 44.08%.

Alibeyköy Dam, which had risen to 65% in March, has seen its water level fall drastically to 27.63%. Areas that were once filled with water during the winter months have dried up, and locations where fish swam just a few months ago have turned into barren land.

Currently, eight of the dams supplying Istanbul have water levels below 50%. These include Ömerli, Terkos, Alibeyköy, Büyükçekmece, Sazlıdere, Istrancalar, Kazandere and Papuçdere. Among the dams, Elmalı has the highest water level at 63.17%, while Istrancalar has the lowest at 31.38%.

According to ISKI, the current water levels in Istanbul’s dams are as follows: Ömerli at 40.87%, Darlık at 56.07%, Elmalı at 63.17%, Terkos at 49.01%, Alibeyköy at 27.63%, Büyükçekmece at 44.62%, Sazlıdere at 39.71%, Istrancalar at 31.38%, Kazandere at 26.78%, and Papuçdere at 35.85%.

Experts warn that continued dry weather could further affect dam levels, underscoring the importance of careful water management for Istanbul’s growing population.