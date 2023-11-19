Istanbul experienced the impact of snow in the week hours of Sunday, which later turned into a mix of rain and snow, accompanied by a storm that adversely affected city life.

Following the warnings from the General Directorate of Meteorology, precipitation was effective throughout the city on Sunday, turning into snow in the early morning hours in the higher elevations of the city.

Istanbul residents heading to work on the weekend encountered a white landscape in many parts of the city.

The snow, which was effective for a while, later gave way to rain and sleet. Due to intermittent precipitation, puddles formed on the roads making it difficult for drivers to navigate their vehicles.

The accompanying storm also caused some adverse effects. In some districts, trees were knocked down because of the storm.

In Beykoz’s Kanlıca neighborhood, a tree on Mihribat Street fell onto the road. Upon notification, the fire brigade teams were dispatched to the scene, and as a result of their efforts, the fallen tree was removed from the road.

Meanwhile, despite the rainy and stormy weather on Piri Reis Avenue on the Çubuklu Coast on the Anatolian side of the metropolis, some citizens were observed fishing.

The precipitation and stormy conditions led to challenges in transportation and minor incidents in certain areas, highlighting the need for caution and preparedness during adverse weather.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation, urging residents to stay informed about weather updates and exercise caution while commuting.